header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 3
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Moore’s Jumper Sends Mustangs to Title Game
| Monday, Mar 3, 2025

With 3.2 seconds on the clock, Kendall Moore hit a 15-foot jumper to lift The Master’s University Men’s Basketball team to an 87-85 win over Embry-Riddle in the semifinals of the GSAC Men’s Basketball Tournament Saturday afternoon, March 1 in The MacArthur Center.

The Mustangs will now host the Arizona Christian Firestorm Tuesday, March 4 at home to decide which team will be conference tournament champions.

The lead changed eight times and was tied another six times, with TMU getting as much as an eight-point lead in the second half and ERAU a six-point lead in the first 20 minutes.

But it was the work The Master’s did off the backboards that led directly to this win. The Mustangs pulled down 38 rebounds in the game, compared to 28 for the Eagles. And of those 38, 16 were off the offensive glass, resulting in 18 second-chance points. The Eagles could only muster five offensive rebounds that led to eight points.

While not getting anything larger than that six-point lead, Embry-Riddle controlled the pace and the game through most of the first half. But with the game tied at 38-38, Jaren Nafarrete hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give TMU a three-point lead going into the locker room.

The Master’s rode that momentum coming out in the second half, going up by eight in the first 3:54 of the half. But the Eagles, one of the best three-point-shooting teams in the country, flew with those threes, hitting eight of nine in the second half to retake the lead with 12:10 to play.

For the game, ERAU hit 75 percent from behind the arc.

“When (your opponent) goes 12 for 16 from three-point range, you probably lose that game 99 percent of the time,” TMU Head Coach Kelvin Starr said. “So for us to find a way to get that win is a credit to quite a few things. Obviously, with Kendall hitting that big-time shot, I’m happy for him. It’s a team sport but it’s still a great memory for him.”

The teams traded scores, and the game felt like it was destined for overtime, before Moore pulled up for his game-winning jumper to send the Mustangs to Tuesday’s championship game.

Kaleb Lowery led TMU with 31 points and also pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds. Moore finished his day pouring 21 down through the net.

“Kaleb had a monster night on both ends of the floor,” said Starr. “A few of those offensive rebounds he got with two or three people battling him for the ball. Just incredible.”

The win marked the 32nd game in a row the Mustangs have won in The MacArthur Center, and the team is looking to add three more to the total. In addition to the GSAC championship game Tuesday night in The MacArthur Center, The Master’s learned it will host the Opening Rounds of the NAIA Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament on March 14 and 15.

But first, Tuesday’s GSAC championship, which will tip-off at 6 p.m.

“We’ve got to move on to Tuesday,” Starr said. “It’s going to be a national-tournament-level game, and it’s going to be great prep for both of us heading into the national tournament.”

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Moore’s Jumper Sends Mustangs to Title Game

Moore’s Jumper Sends Mustangs to Title Game
Monday, Mar 3, 2025
With 3.2 seconds on the clock, Kendall Moore hit a 15-foot jumper to lift The Master's University Men's Basketball team to an 87-85 win over Embry-Riddle in the semifinals of the GSAC Men's Basketball Tournament Saturday afternoon, March 1 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

TMU Women’s Relay Takes Indoor Track Crown

TMU Women’s Relay Takes Indoor Track Crown
Monday, Mar 3, 2025
The Master's University track and field squads had success during the first two days of the NAIA Indoor Track Championships in Gainesville, Fla. Feb. 27-March 1. Most notably, the women's 4x800m relay team took home the title with a time of 8:56, which was a facility record.
FULL STORY...

Beck’s Homer Gets the Mustangs Ahead

Beck’s Homer Gets the Mustangs Ahead
Monday, Mar 3, 2025
FULL STORY...

March 4: Sign Up for Girls Flag Football, Ages 12-15

March 4: Sign Up for Girls Flag Football, Ages 12-15
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation is calling all fierce, fast and fearless athletes to participate in a girls' flag football program. The three-week program will be open to girls ages 12-15.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Power Past Providence

Mustangs Power Past Providence
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
Austin Young and Ty Beck each had two home runs to lead The Master's University baseball team to a 9-7 win over Providence Christian College Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 1: JCI Santa Clarita Hosts ‘LEAP Laboratory-Night at the Museum’
JCI Santa Clarita will host "LEAP Laboratory: Night at the Museum," a cocktail fundraiser 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, at the Tesoro Club House.
April 1: JCI Santa Clarita Hosts ‘LEAP Laboratory-Night at the Museum’
Moore’s Jumper Sends Mustangs to Title Game
With 3.2 seconds on the clock, Kendall Moore hit a 15-foot jumper to lift The Master's University Men's Basketball team to an 87-85 win over Embry-Riddle in the semifinals of the GSAC Men's Basketball Tournament Saturday afternoon, March 1 in The MacArthur Center.
Moore’s Jumper Sends Mustangs to Title Game
TMU Women’s Relay Takes Indoor Track Crown
The Master's University track and field squads had success during the first two days of the NAIA Indoor Track Championships in Gainesville, Fla. Feb. 27-March 1. Most notably, the women's 4x800m relay team took home the title with a time of 8:56, which was a facility record.
TMU Women’s Relay Takes Indoor Track Crown
Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Celebrate Opening of Native Plant Nursery
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians hosted community members on Friday, Feb 28 in Pacoima to celebrate the opening of the Puhawvit Native Plant Nursery.
Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Celebrate Opening of Native Plant Nursery
March 3-9: Five Productions Filming in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 3 to Sunday, March 9.
March 3-9: Five Productions Filming in the SCV
Today in SCV History (March 3)
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Today in SCV History (March 2)
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Today in SCV History (March 1)
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
Jason Gibbs | A Library on Wheels is Coming to Santa Clarita
At the city of Santa Clarita, we are always trying to find new and innovative ways to serve our residents. This is especially true when looking at how we can connect them to the world of resources offered by the Santa Clarita Public Library.
Jason Gibbs | A Library on Wheels is Coming to Santa Clarita
May 31: Mardi Gras, ‘The Big Easy’ is Theme of 53rd Boys & Girls Club Auction
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host its 53rd Annual Benefit Auction on Saturday, May 31, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
May 31: Mardi Gras, ‘The Big Easy’ is Theme of 53rd Boys & Girls Club Auction
March 22: Lead Singers of Classic Rock at Santa Clarita PAC
The Lead Singers of Classic Rock Spotlight Series concert will be held Saturday, March 22 at 8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.
March 22: Lead Singers of Classic Rock at Santa Clarita PAC
Bill Miranda | Discover the Magic of One Story One City
Family, heritage and the stories passed down through generations shape who we are. As the proud son of Puerto Rican parents, I’ve always cherished the deep connections, traditions and legacies that bind families together.
Bill Miranda | Discover the Magic of One Story One City
March 4: Sign Up for Girls Flag Football, Ages 12-15
The city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation is calling all fierce, fast and fearless athletes to participate in a girls' flag football program. The three-week program will be open to girls ages 12-15.
March 4: Sign Up for Girls Flag Football, Ages 12-15
March 8-9: Celebrate Community Days at Renovated Regal Valencia
In celebration of the recently completed upgrades and renovations to the Regal Valencia movie theater, Regal has announced Community Days on Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9.
March 8-9: Celebrate Community Days at Renovated Regal Valencia
Today in SCV History (Feb. 28)
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
April 5: Michael Hoffman Foundation Hosts Walk 4 MHF Event
Michael Hoffeman Foundation will host the Walk 4 MHF event, 9 a.m. Saturday, April 5 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
April 5: Michael Hoffman Foundation Hosts Walk 4 MHF Event
April 3: Mobile Studio USA Presents SCV BandsCast at The MAIN
Mobile Studio USA has announced the return of SCV BandsCast at The MAIN, with Cosmic Ocean as the headlining act, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 3.
April 3: Mobile Studio USA Presents SCV BandsCast at The MAIN
West Creek Park, Duane R. Harte Park Playgrounds Temporarily Closed For Maintenance
The playgrounds at West Creek Park and Duane R. Harte Park will be closed for maintenance beginning Monday, March 3 through Friday, March 7.
West Creek Park, Duane R. Harte Park Playgrounds Temporarily Closed For Maintenance
April 5: Zony Gordon Art Exhibition Reception at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Canyon Theatre Guild will host "Symphony of Colors 2", an art exhibition showing the works of Santa Clarita Artists Association impressionist artist Zony Gordon, March 22- April 26.
April 5: Zony Gordon Art Exhibition Reception at Canyon Theatre Guild
Mustangs Power Past Providence
Austin Young and Ty Beck each had two home runs to lead The Master's University baseball team to a 9-7 win over Providence Christian College Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Power Past Providence
March 10: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Thomas Van Stein
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, March 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble in Valencia for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.
March 10: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Thomas Van Stein
SCVNews.com