MOOYAH Burgers Announces Results of it’s Nationwide Best Burger of the United States Competition.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes is thrilled to announce the results of its nationwide Best Burger of the United States (BOTUS) competition.

After months of fierce and flavorful competition, the public has cast their votes, and a creation by Will from Massachusetts has been crowned the best BOTUS with their mouthwatering concept, “Freedom Rings.”

Claiming victory, this winning burger features a juicy Certified Angus Beef patty nestled between a soft potato bun, topped with a perfect blend of American and Pepperjack cheeses, crispy Applewood Smoked Bacon, savory sautéed mushrooms and crunchy fried onion strings, all brought together by the signature MOOYAH sauce, capturing the hearts and taste buds of burger lovers across the country.

As the Best BOTUS winner, Will, has won free MOOYAH for an entire year and the honor of having their creation added to the MOOYAH Hall of Dang, joining an elite and historic lineup of iconic burger creations from the brand.

“We are incredibly proud of the creativity and passion our fans brought to the Best BOTUS contest. With so many outstanding and inventive submissions, narrowing it down to just three finalists was no easy feat,” said Cait Dunn, Director of Brand & Integrated Marketing at MOOYAH. “Out of more than 4,500 submissions, Will’s Freedom Rings burger truly stood out during the people’s vote, showcasing the power of customization that our brand celebrates. His creation is a testament to our country’s deep-rooted passion for community and individuality, and we can’t wait for MOOYAH fans nationwide to experience this winning burger!”

MOOYAH guests nationwide submitted their custom burger creations throughout September, with three finalists selected for a public vote on October 1. Alexander from Ohio came in second place with The Grilled Cheeseburger, winning a $100 MOOYAH gift card, while third place went to creator of The Smokeshow Burger, Matthew in New Jersey, who will receive exclusive MOOYAH swag.

In addition to celebrating the BOTUS winner, MOOYAH continues to emphasize its commitment to offering guests fully customizable, made-to-order meals. Whether choosing from a variety of fresh ingredients, premium toppings, or its signature, freshly baked buns, MOOYAH delivers a personalized culinary experience for every guest.

For more information about MOOYAH’s BOTUS contest and the winning burger, visit https://www.mooyah.com/news/botus. For more information about MOOYAH and its offerings, please visit www.mooyah.com.

