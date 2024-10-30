header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 30
1984 - NTSB revises probable cause of 1982 "Twilight Zone" deaths after director John Landis appeals [story]
John Landis
MOOYAH Burgers Announces Results of it’s Nationwide Best Burger of the United States Competition.
| Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
Water drop


MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes is thrilled to announce the results of its nationwide Best Burger of the United States (BOTUS) competition.

After months of fierce and flavorful competition, the public has cast their votes, and a creation by Will from Massachusetts has been crowned the best BOTUS with their mouthwatering concept, “Freedom Rings.”

Claiming victory, this winning burger features a juicy Certified Angus Beef patty nestled between a soft potato bun, topped with a perfect blend of American and Pepperjack cheeses, crispy Applewood Smoked Bacon, savory sautéed mushrooms and crunchy fried onion strings, all brought together by the signature MOOYAH sauce, capturing the hearts and taste buds of burger lovers across the country.

As the Best BOTUS winner, Will, has won free MOOYAH for an entire year and the honor of having their creation added to the MOOYAH Hall of Dang, joining an elite and historic lineup of iconic burger creations from the brand.

“We are incredibly proud of the creativity and passion our fans brought to the Best BOTUS contest. With so many outstanding and inventive submissions, narrowing it down to just three finalists was no easy feat,” said Cait Dunn, Director of Brand & Integrated Marketing at MOOYAH. “Out of more than 4,500 submissions, Will’s Freedom Rings burger truly stood out during the people’s vote, showcasing the power of customization that our brand celebrates. His creation is a testament to our country’s deep-rooted passion for community and individuality, and we can’t wait for MOOYAH fans nationwide to experience this winning burger!”

MOOYAH guests nationwide submitted their custom burger creations throughout September, with three finalists selected for a public vote on October 1. Alexander from Ohio came in second place with The Grilled Cheeseburger, winning a $100 MOOYAH gift card, while third place went to creator of The Smokeshow Burger, Matthew in New Jersey, who will receive exclusive MOOYAH swag.

In addition to celebrating the BOTUS winner, MOOYAH continues to emphasize its commitment to offering guests fully customizable, made-to-order meals. Whether choosing from a variety of fresh ingredients, premium toppings, or its signature, freshly baked buns, MOOYAH delivers a personalized culinary experience for every guest.

For more information about MOOYAH’s BOTUS contest and the winning burger, visit https://www.mooyah.com/news/botus. For more information about MOOYAH and its offerings, please visit www.mooyah.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
10-30-2024 MOOYAH Burgers Announces Results of it’s Nationwide Best Burger of the United States Competition.
10-29-2024 Justice Department, DOT Launch Public Inquiry into Competition in Air Travel
10-29-2024 Barger, Horvath Support Entertainment Sector Tax Credit Expansion
10-29-2024 Nov. 19: SCV Water to Host Ribbon-Cutting at PFAS Treatment Facility
10-29-2024 Honorees Announced for 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Amid Changing Film Industry, ‘Movie Theatres Aren’t Going Away Anytime Soon’, CSUN Prof says
As the future of the Hollywood film industry remains uncertain, filled with both challenges and opportunities, the viability of a movie theater has also come into focus as streaming and shorter release windows have raised concerns about its survival.
Amid Changing Film Industry, ‘Movie Theatres Aren’t Going Away Anytime Soon’, CSUN Prof says
SCV Water Wins Seven PRSA L.A. Awards for Excellence in Public Relations
In recognition of its outstanding achievements in public relations, SCV Water received seven prestigious awards from the Public Relations Society of America’s Los Angeles chapter.
SCV Water Wins Seven PRSA L.A. Awards for Excellence in Public Relations
MOOYAH Burgers Announces Results of it’s Nationwide Best Burger of the United States Competition.
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes is thrilled to announce the results of its nationwide Best Burger of the United States (BOTUS) competition.
MOOYAH Burgers Announces Results of it’s Nationwide Best Burger of the United States Competition.
CSUN’s Jewish Studies Department to Host Series on Peacebuilding
CSUN’s Jewish Studies Program is hosting a series of workshops on peacebuilding as a way to strengthen community and fight antisemitism.
CSUN’s Jewish Studies Department to Host Series on Peacebuilding
Today in SCV History (Oct. 30)
1984 - NTSB revises probable cause of 1982 "Twilight Zone" deaths after director John Landis appeals [story]
John Landis
County Grants Cali Lake RV Park Appeal, Residents Can Remain Indefinitely
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger lauded the Board of Supervisors’ approval on Tuesday, Oct. 29, of her motion and an appeal by Cali Lake RV Park’s owner that will allow the 175 people living onsite to remain housed there, indefinitely.
County Grants Cali Lake RV Park Appeal, Residents Can Remain Indefinitely
Justice Department, DOT Launch Public Inquiry into Competition in Air Travel
The United States Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and Department of Transportation have jointly announced a broad public inquiry into the state of competition in air travel.
Justice Department, DOT Launch Public Inquiry into Competition in Air Travel
Oct. 30: SUSD Hosts Joint Board, Asset Management Advisory Committee Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Asset Management Advisory Committee on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m., in the multipurpose room of Bridgeport Elementary School.
Oct. 30: SUSD Hosts Joint Board, Asset Management Advisory Committee Meeting
Barger, Horvath Support Entertainment Sector Tax Credit Expansion
Barger, Horvath introduce motion upporting governor’s expansion of tax credit program for the California entertainment sector.
Barger, Horvath Support Entertainment Sector Tax Credit Expansion
Nov. 19: SCV Water to Host Ribbon-Cutting at PFAS Treatment Facility
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Santa Clara and Honby Wells PFAS Groundwater Treatment Facility on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 9 a.m. at 27100 Furnivall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91351. Members of the public are invited.
Nov. 19: SCV Water to Host Ribbon-Cutting at PFAS Treatment Facility
‘Good Karma Coffee’ Benefits Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization that provides career-skills training and employment services to individuals with disabilities, has announced a new partnership with Road Roaster Coffee Company.
‘Good Karma Coffee’ Benefits Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education
Honorees Announced for 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Santa Clarita, has announced the honorees for the 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
Honorees Announced for 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
Oct. 29: SUSD Regular Board of Trustees Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: SUSD Regular Board of Trustees Meeting
TMU Swim Dominates in Quad Meet
The men only lost one event while the women only lost four as The Master's University swim teams had a dominating performance in the ACU/TMU/OUAZ/SOKA quad-meet in Surprise, Ariz. Saturday afternoon, Oct. 26.
TMU Swim Dominates in Quad Meet
Today in SCV History (Oct. 29)
1932 - Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
Hwy 99
Foothill League Football in Final Week
With the final Foothill League football contests coming this Friday, Nov. 1, six teams have a last opportunity to hold on or shake things up. Castaic (2-4, 4-6) has a bye and will have to see how it all plays out. Post season games will depend on the final league standings, and the CIF Southern Section will live-announce post season playoff teams and brackets for 11-man football on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at cifss.org.
Foothill League Football in Final Week
Canyons Women’s Soccer Gets Two Road Wins
College of the Canyons women's soccer picked up its fourth and fifth wins in Western State Conference, South Division play in recent days. The first of those occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with the Cougars overtaking host L.A. Valley College in a 2-0 result.
Canyons Women’s Soccer Gets Two Road Wins
Lief Labs Welcomes Business Leader Chioma Ikonte as CSO
Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, welcomes Dr. Chioma Ikonte as Chief Science Officer, where she leads Lief’s Innovation, Product Design, Development, Project Management, Quality and Regulatory Affairs.
Lief Labs Welcomes Business Leader Chioma Ikonte as CSO
Nov. 2: First Presbyterian Church of Newhall Candlelight Organ Concert
First Presbyterian Church of Newhall will host a Candlelight Organ Concert Saturday, Nov. 2, 7-8:15 p.m. at 24317 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 2: First Presbyterian Church of Newhall Candlelight Organ Concert
Oct. 30: Lane Closures McBean Parkway, Newhall Ranch Road
Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 30, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of McBean Parkway at Newhall Ranch Road that will add a left turn lane on northbound McBean Parkway, enhancing traffic circulation.
Oct. 30: Lane Closures McBean Parkway, Newhall Ranch Road
Nov. 14: InfluenceHER Women of Influence Interactive Networking Forum
Join other women business leaders for a interactive networking forum Thursday, Nov. 14, 4-6 p.m. at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive, # 115, Valencia, CA 91355.
Nov. 14: InfluenceHER Women of Influence Interactive Networking Forum
Nov 11: City to Honor Local Veterans at Veterans Day Ceremony
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently serving military and their families, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 North Walnut St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov 11: City to Honor Local Veterans at Veterans Day Ceremony
Ken Striplin | All Aboard the Holiday Express
Whether its spending time with family and friends, flipping the switch for our annual Light Up Main Street event in Old Town Newhall or enjoying the cooler weather – there’s so much community fun to be had this season, including a new, unique holiday experience.
Ken Striplin | All Aboard the Holiday Express
Oct. 28- Nov. 3: Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 28 to Sunday, Nov. 3.
Oct. 28- Nov. 3: Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
SCVNews.com