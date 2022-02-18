More Beaches Added to Ocean Water Warning List for Weekend

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit some Los Angeles County beaches this weekend to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean waters.
Impacted beaches include:
Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey
Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
Dockweiler State Beach – Culver City Storm Drain
Dockweiler State Beach – Westchester Storm Drain
Dockweiler State Beach – Imperial Highway Storm Drain (Dockweiler Tower 56)
Puerco Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach
Malibu Pier in Malibu
Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove
The warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:
Pico-Kenter Storm Drain at Santa Monica Beach
Ashland Avenue Storm Drain in Santa Monica
Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach at Sapphire Street
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
I-5 corridor improvements continue to impact commuters and others driving on the northbound and southbound I-5. Work listed below will occur during daytime hours Feb. 18 to Feb. 25 unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.
Los Angeles County is committed to creating a vibrant and age-friendly community where older adults can thrive and live free from abuse. The Adult Protective Services team protects the most vulnerable by providing round-the-clock response to reports of abuse and self neglect.
Even as the World Health Organization was declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, California State University, Northridge geography professor Steven Graves said the virus’s spread in Los Angeles County was already leaving clues for understanding how such diseases might travel from neighborhood to neighborhood in the future.
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced artist, business owner, and community organizer Sandra Hahn has joined its Arts Commission, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ longstanding advisory body for the arts.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a death investigation in Castaic. The incident was reported Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at approximately 7:09 a.m. on the 31500 block of Castaic Road in the city of Castaic. The male adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The wait is over. After nearly two years, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center is opening its doors to patrons for a new season of live performances from internationally acclaimed artists and musicians.
Share your thoughts on how to strengthen Los Angeles County's workforce system. The new Economic and Workforce Development Branch is hosting public virtual stakeholder input sessions until March 2 and is seeking input from the business community.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. after it meets in closed session at 5:30 p.m. to participate in a conference call with legal counsel regarding pending litigation.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s Empower Hour “SB-357 Crimes: loitering for the purpose of engaging in a prostitution offense” will be presented Tuesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. by the i-5 Freedom Network, a nonprofit anti-human trafficking organization.
(CN) — On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's top health officials laid out the framework for the future of how the state will respond to COVID-19 — not for the next few weeks, but for the next few years.
College of the Canyons men's baseball plated runs in each of the first three innings behind five strong innings from starter Kyle Cop to down visiting Rio Hondo College 3-1 on Saturday at Cougar field.
As part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s landmark $1.1 billion Clean California initiative, Caltrans is awarding $312 million for 126 beautification projects along the state highway system – including 17 beautification and safety-related projects in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
