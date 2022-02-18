More Beaches Added to Ocean Water Warning List for Weekend

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit some Los Angeles County beaches this weekend to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean waters.

Impacted beaches include:

Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Dockweiler State Beach – Culver City Storm Drain

Dockweiler State Beach – Westchester Storm Drain

Dockweiler State Beach – Imperial Highway Storm Drain (Dockweiler Tower 56)

Puerco Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

Malibu Pier in Malibu

Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove

The warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

Pico-Kenter Storm Drain at Santa Monica Beach

Ashland Avenue Storm Drain in Santa Monica

Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach

Redondo Beach at Sapphire Street

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

