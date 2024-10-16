header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 16
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
More Cases of Locally Acquired Dengue Virus Identified in Baldwin Park
| Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in collaboration with San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District, is investigating further local spread of dengue virus infection in Baldwin Park.

Two additional cases of locally acquired dengue have been identified, bringing the total to five cases concentrated in this area of the County. These new cases have no history of travel to areas where dengue is typically found.

This small local outbreak raises concern about the continued spread of dengue in Baldwin Park due to infected mosquitoes and the potential for spread to other areas of Los Angeles County as people travel throughout the County. It is essential for people living and working in Baldwin Park and other areas where a case of dengue has been identified to prioritize mosquito control and prevention measures to reduce the risk of spread.

Dengue spreads through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, particularly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. Sustained spread of dengue in a neighborhood occurs when infected mosquitoes bite and spread dengue to people, who are then bitten by other mosquitoes. Those mosquitoes become infected and continue the cycle.

Aedes mosquitoes are most active during the daytime, with their peak biting (feeding) times generally being early in the morning (around dawn, just after sunrise) and late afternoon (just after sunset when the sky begins to darken).

Taking proactive measures and the cooperation of our community in these areas are vital for addressing this issue. Residents and businesses are strongly encouraged to take advantage of free vector control services including inspection and abatement of mosquito breeding sites at their homes. This is essential to helping identify and reduce the risk of further local spread of dengue.

“We are still investigating, but these new cases raise concern about the potential for continued local spread of dengue through the bite of infected mosquitoes in Baldwin Park. Many people infected may not show symptoms, making it challenging to detect and control the spread of the disease. However, with the help of the community, we can make a difference,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “We need the support of everyone living and working in areas where mosquito-borne diseases are a concern. As part of this investigation, Public Health and San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District teams will conduct outreach and offer testing for dengue and enhanced mosquito control services for those living and working in the area. It’s also important for everyone to focus on protecting themselves from mosquito bites and eliminating places where mosquitoes can breed and grow. Together, we can protect our communities from dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.”

Public Health urges healthcare providers to consider dengue in patients with acute febrile illness and test for and report suspect cases of mosquito-borne diseases. Providers should also routinely discuss mosquito bite prevention with patients and travelers.

About one in four people infected have symptoms of the infection, which can range from mild to severe. Symptoms of dengue may appear 2-7 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Persons infected with dengue may be asymptomatic or experience flu-like symptoms such as a fever, followed by severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, and, possibly, mild bleeding. In severe cases, dengue can lead to severe bleeding and shock, a severe drop in blood pressure that can lead to organ failure, which requires immediate medical care. Residents experiencing symptoms should see their healthcare provider, as a blood test is needed to confirm dengue infection.

Public Health continues to work closely with vector control districts on enhanced surveillance and active engagement with the community to help with mosquito control. In Baldwin Park, outreach teams are visiting residents in the area where cases were identified to provide information on dengue, offer dengue testing, and encourage residents to take protective measures against mosquitoes. The San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District has increased mosquito trapping for identification and testing and abatement operations to reduce the risk of additional spread in the affected area.

“As the situation evolves, the District is committed to maintaining an aggressive response strategy. We will continue aggressive mosquito control efforts, weekly surveillance testing, and public education to help protect public health and mitigate the risk of further transmission,” said SGVMVCD District Manager Jason Farned. “While dengue has not been detected in local mosquito populations, the district urges residents to take important measures to prevent mosquito bites.”

People living and businesses in the area under investigation can help detect and control the additional spread of disease by:

-Allowing Mosquito Inspections at your home or site: Please allow your vector control teams to inspect at your home or site for any mosquito breeding sites. This is crucial for our efforts to eliminate the risk of dengue fever spreading further.

-Allowing Collection Traps: If recommended, community members and businesses are encouraged to allow their vector control to set out mosquito collection traps to help identify and test for infected mosquito populations around their home or site.

Everyone in LA County must take proactive steps to prevent the ongoing local transmission of dengue. These simple measures include:

-Wear Mosquito Repellent: Mosquito repellents can keep mosquitoes prevent mosquito bites. EPA-registered repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, 2-undecanone, and oil of lemon eucalyptus are the longest lasting and most effective. They are available as sprays, wipes, and lotions. Consider wearing long-sleeved clothes and pants when outside.

-Keep mosquitoes out of your homes: Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes. Repair or replace screens with tears or holes.

-Prevent mosquito breeding:

-Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes can lay eggs.

-Clear standing water in flowerpots, saucers, birdbaths and other outdoor containers. Empty items that hold water inside and outside your home once a week. Mosquito eggs only need a thimbleful of water to hatch.

-Cover water storage containers such as buckets and rain barrels. For containers with no lid, use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito.

-Clean and maintain swimming pools, spas and drain water from pool covers.

-Throw away old items in your patio or yard that can hold water, e.g., old car tires and children’s toys. Call 2-1-1 or your local vector control agency to report persistent problems to your mosquito control district.

This year, there have now been eight cases of locally acquired dengue reported in LA County. Panorama City and El Monte have each seen one and two cases respectively suggesting the virus has infected the local mosquito population in those cities. So far, none of these people have developed severe disease.

-Public Health’s first confirmed case of locally acquired dengue was reported September 9, 2024. Cases of locally acquired dengue were previously confirmed by Long Beach and Pasadena in fall 2023.

About Dengue

Dengue is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. It is common in tropical and subtropical regions, like the Caribbean (including Puerto Rico), Central and South America, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific islands. In the United States, the types of mosquitoes that spread dengue are found in many areas, which means local spread of dengue can happen. However, dengue is not commonly spread by mosquitoes in LA County. Most cases in LA County have been linked to travel to areas where dengue is more common.

About one in four people infected have symptoms of the infection, which can be mild or severe. Symptoms of dengue typically last two to seven days. Most will recover after about a week. About one in twenty people with symptoms can develop severe disease with severe bleeding, shock, trouble breathing, and organ damage, which can be life threatening.

The most common symptoms of dengue are fever and any of the following:

-Aches and pains (headache, eye pain, muscle ache or joint pain)Nausea or vomiting

-Rash

Warning signs that severe disease may develop include any of the following:

-Severe, constant stomach pain or pain when touching the stomach

-Vomiting a lot (3 times in 1 hour or 4 times in 6 hours)

-Bleeding from the gums, nose, or vagina, or blood in urine

-Changes in how a person acts (like being very irritable or sleepy)

There are no antiviral medicines approved to treat dengue. Treatment is supportive and may require carefully managing fluid levels. There is a vaccine for dengue, but it is NOT approved for use in U.S. travelers who are visiting but not living in an area where dengue is common.

For more information, visit the website.

For questions or to find a nearby clinic or doctor, call the Public Health InfoLine at 1-833-540-0473, open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

More Cases of Locally Acquired Dengue Virus Identified in Baldwin Park

More Cases of Locally Acquired Dengue Virus Identified in Baldwin Park
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in collaboration with San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District, is investigating further local spread of dengue virus infection in Baldwin Park.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 15-17: NB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area

Oct. 15-17: NB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
The California Department of Transportation announced northbound overnight lane reductions on Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway, near the Whitaker Sand Shed, north of Castaic overnights Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oct. 17 to reconstruct a box culvert.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 26: Castaic Lake Spooktacular Kids Festival

Oct. 26: Castaic Lake Spooktacular Kids Festival
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
The Friends of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation will present a Spooktacular Kids Festival at Castaic Lagoon on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 17: Santa Clara River WASC Meeting

Oct. 17: Santa Clara River WASC Meeting
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
The Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 1-3 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA, 91355.
FULL STORY...

Supes Approve Motion to Combat County Animal Shelter Overpopulation

Supes Approve Motion to Combat County Animal Shelter Overpopulation
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved directives to tackle the pet overpopulation crisis in L.A. County animal shelters.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
More Cases of Locally Acquired Dengue Virus Identified in Baldwin Park
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in collaboration with San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District, is investigating further local spread of dengue virus infection in Baldwin Park.
More Cases of Locally Acquired Dengue Virus Identified in Baldwin Park
LASD Asks Public’s Help Locating Missing Person
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen in Acton.
LASD Asks Public’s Help Locating Missing Person
Transportation Agencies Call for Advisory Committee Applicants
The California State Transportation Agency, the California Transportation Commission and the California Department of Transportation announced a call for applicants to serve on the Interagency Equity Advisory Committee.
Transportation Agencies Call for Advisory Committee Applicants
Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Seeks Art Submissions
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council invites artists to submit artwork in its annual “Adult Fine Art Show”, an open-themed, juried art exhibition, at  the TAADAA Art Gallery, in Acton.
Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Seeks Art Submissions
Nov. 4: CSUN to Host Barriletes Exhibition for Dia de los Muertos
California State University Northridge will mark Dia de los Muertos with an exhibition of barriletes, giant traditional Guatemalan kites, in the University Library on Monday, Nov. 4.
Nov. 4: CSUN to Host Barriletes Exhibition for Dia de los Muertos
West Ranch High School Student Earns Prestigious Gold Certificate Congressional Award
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that Mahati Dharanipathi, a senior at West Ranch High School, has earned the prestigious Congressional Award.
West Ranch High School Student Earns Prestigious Gold Certificate Congressional Award
Oct.25: Community Invited to ‘Movie Under the Stars’ at Canyon Country Campus
College of the Canyons will host a free outdoor movie night on Friday, October 25 at the Canyon Country campus.
Oct.25: Community Invited to ‘Movie Under the Stars’ at Canyon Country Campus
State Continues Proactive Testing for Human Cases of Bird Flu
As California continues to proactively test symptomatic individuals for bird flu, the California Department of Public Health reports that new possible positive human bird flu cases have been identified in the Central Valley since last Friday.
State Continues Proactive Testing for Human Cases of Bird Flu
Today in SCV History (Oct. 16)
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
Lady Mustangs’ Volleyball Defeats Warriors in Three Sets
Grace Colburn had 21 kills and Trinity Beers had a career-high 17 digs as The Master's women's volleyball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 Saturday night, Oct. 12 in The MacArthur Center in Newhall.
Lady Mustangs’ Volleyball Defeats Warriors in Three Sets
Marquez’ Hat Trick Powers Canyons Past West L.A. 5-0
College of the Canyons women's soccer powered past West L.A. College with a 5-0 result on Friday, Oct. 11 at the Cougar Soccer Field, locking in another victory in Western State Conference, South Division play. Canyons sophomore Felicia Marquez stamped her name on the game, commanding the center of the field, which resulted in her first hat trick of the year. Marquez now owns five of the Cougars' 31 goals this season.
Marquez’ Hat Trick Powers Canyons Past West L.A. 5-0
Schiavo, Garcia Urge State of Emergency Due to Chiquita Landfill
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo and a spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia held a press conference in Castaic on Tuesday to urge state and county officials to declare a state of emergency related to regional health impacts from Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Schiavo, Garcia Urge State of Emergency Due to Chiquita Landfill
Foothill League Football Teams on the Home Stretch
The weeks have flown by, and the seven Foothill League Football teams only have two, or three, league games left to play, depending on when their bye weeks were/are scheduled. As the end of league approaches, two teams are clearly out front, and heading for a clash this Friday, Oct. 18.
Foothill League Football Teams on the Home Stretch
Governor Signs School Mascot Bill into Law
Dozens of public schools in California will have to find new mascot names after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 3074 on Friay, Sept. 27.
Governor Signs School Mascot Bill into Law
SCV Water Continues Support for Water Champions Program
Earlier this year, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency launched its Water Champions Program, focused on supporting local businesses as they prioritize efficient water use as part of its overall operations.
SCV Water Continues Support for Water Champions Program
Oct. 15-17: NB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area
The California Department of Transportation announced northbound overnight lane reductions on Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway, near the Whitaker Sand Shed, north of Castaic overnights Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oct. 17 to reconstruct a box culvert.
Oct. 15-17: NB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area
Oct. 15-19 : Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Tuesday, Oct. 15 to Saturday, Oct. 19.
Oct. 15-19 : Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Oct. 16: Saugus High School Fall Concert
The Saugus Instrumental Music Program will hold its annual Fall Concert on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m.
Oct. 16: Saugus High School Fall Concert
Today in SCV History (Oct. 15)
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Valencia Town Center’s Pumpkin Patch Festival Runs Thru October
This fall, Valencia Town Center with What’s Up SCV is bringing you the a family-friendly celebration with the inaugural Pumpkin Patch Festival, a month-long event packed with fall fun for all ages.
Valencia Town Center’s Pumpkin Patch Festival Runs Thru October
Oct. 31: Deadline to Apply for ARTree Bob Hernandez’s Founders Scholarship Fund
All children are invited to submit applications for the ARTree Community Arts Center Bob Hernandez Founders Scholarship Fund by Thursday, Oct. 31.
Oct. 31: Deadline to Apply for ARTree Bob Hernandez’s Founders Scholarship Fund
Oct. 26: Castaic Lake Spooktacular Kids Festival
The Friends of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation will present a Spooktacular Kids Festival at Castaic Lagoon on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 26: Castaic Lake Spooktacular Kids Festival
Nov. 18: SCAA Monthly Meeting Featuring Laurie Hendricks
All are welcome at the Santa Clarita Artists Association monthly meeting Monday, Nov. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Main, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 18: SCAA Monthly Meeting Featuring Laurie Hendricks
Oct. 17: Santa Clara River WASC Meeting
The Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 1-3 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA, 91355.
Oct. 17: Santa Clara River WASC Meeting
SCVNews.com