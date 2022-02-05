More L.A. County Beaches Added to Warning Report

More Los Angeles County beaches have been added to the list of areas impacted due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters:

Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu

Windward Storm Drain at Venice Beach

Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu

Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove

Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

Solstice Creek Dan Blocker County Beach

Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach

Topaz Street Jetty at Redondo Beach

Wilshire Boulevard Storm Drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica North Tower

Ashland Avenue Storm Drain in Santa Monica. Santa Monica South Tower 28

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

