More L.A. County Beaches Added to Warning Report

More Los Angeles County beaches have been added to the list of areas impacted due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters:
Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu
Windward Storm Drain at Venice Beach
Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu
Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove
Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach
Solstice Creek Dan Blocker County Beach
Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach
Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey
Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:
Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach
Topaz Street Jetty at Redondo Beach
Wilshire Boulevard Storm Drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica North Tower
Ashland Avenue Storm Drain in Santa Monica. Santa Monica South Tower 28
Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
