More MV Transportation Employees Diagnosed with COVID-19

MV Transporation, which operates Santa Clarita Transit under contract with the city of Santa Clarita, has confirmed at least two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

MV Transportation notified the city and the public on March 31 that three drivers had tested positive, and one had died.

“We have had additional positive tests since the original 3 noted,” said Jeff Womack, MV Transportation chief marketing officer in an email Tuesday.

“Those individuals are all on quarantine and under the care of their healthcare providers,” he said.

“We continue to follow our rigorous protocol of notifying employees who were in close contact with these individuals and asking them to self-quarantine for 14 days,” Womack said.

“Additionally, all vehicles driven by these individuals, workspaces, and other areas of the operation have received a deep cleaning – in addition to our normal at-least-daily deep cleaning of vehicles and facilities,” he said.

Santa Clarita Transit began operating on a reduced schedule on Saturday, running its Sunday schedule seven days a week until further notice.