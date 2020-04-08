mv transportation- Santa Clarita Transit bus

More MV Transportation Employees Diagnosed with COVID-19

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Apr 8, 2020

By Press Release

MV Transporation, which operates Santa Clarita Transit under contract with the city of Santa Clarita, has confirmed at least two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

MV Transportation notified the city and the public on March 31 that three drivers had tested positive, and one had died.

“We have had additional positive tests since the original 3 noted,” said Jeff Womack, MV Transportation chief marketing officer in an email Tuesday.

“Those individuals are all on quarantine and under the care of their healthcare providers,” he said.

“We continue to follow our rigorous protocol of notifying employees who were in close contact with these individuals and asking them to self-quarantine for 14 days,” Womack said.

“Additionally, all vehicles driven by these individuals, workspaces, and other areas of the operation have received a deep cleaning – in addition to our normal at-least-daily deep cleaning of vehicles and facilities,” he said.

Santa Clarita Transit began operating on a reduced schedule on Saturday, running its Sunday schedule seven days a week until further notice.

No Comments for : More MV Transportation Employees Diagnosed with COVID-19


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Hart School District Names New Directors

    Hart School District Names New Directors

    1 hour ago
  • Family Feud Erupts Over Toilet Paper, Son Arrested

    Family Feud Erupts Over Toilet Paper, Son Arrested

    2 hours ago
  • California Moves to Procure Its Own Medical Supplies

    California Moves to Procure Its Own Medical Supplies

    2 hours ago
  • Newsom Orders Expanded Support for Seniors, Children

    Newsom Orders Expanded Support for Seniors, Children

    3 hours ago
  • More MV Transportation Employees Diagnosed with COVID-19

    More MV Transportation Employees Diagnosed with COVID-19

    3 hours ago
  • Judge Denies Bid to Stop Federal Water Grab in California Delta

    Judge Denies Bid to Stop Federal Water Grab in California Delta

    4 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (April 8)

    Today in SCV History (April 8)

    14 hours ago
  • L.A. County Fire Dept.: 32 Personnel Tested, 12 Have COVID-19

    L.A. County Fire Dept.: 32 Personnel Tested, 12 Have COVID-19

    18 hours ago
  • Saugus High Principal Vince Ferry Wins Best Leadership Award

    Saugus High Principal Vince Ferry Wins Best Leadership Award

    19 hours ago
  • COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center Opens Wednesday at COC

    COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center Opens Wednesday at COC

    20 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.