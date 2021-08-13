More Programs Return to Placerita Canyon Nature Center for Families, Kids

Santa Clarita Valley residents have more opportunities to get out in nature, as some of the Placerita Canyon Nature Center’s most popular programs make a return, including its twilight hike on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Ranger Frank Hoffman, head ranger and park supervisor at the center, and two other Placerita Nature Center associates are heading these programs for participants of all ages.

During the twilight hike, participants can discuss the nocturnal creatures at Placerita, such as skunks, opossums, coyotes, bats and a myriad of insects and arthropods, along with the seasonal night sky, as they stroll through the natural area.

“This is the only opportunity that our visiting public has to be in our park after normal working hours,” Hoffman said. “We bring our blacklight out so we can get down low to the ground and find these things in the dark as they bioluminescently glow.”

Participants for Saturday’s twilight hike are set to be in for a special treat, with the Perseids meteor shower streaking through the night sky as the Earth passes through the path of comet Swift-Tuttle.

Twilight hikes are set to continue on the second Saturday of every month, while they are also set to be offered at the Vasquez Rocks Natural Area on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month starting Sept. 11.

Other Placerita Canyon Programs

Every Saturday, families can also go on an easy, hour-long nature walk to explore the natural area’s animals, plants and cultural history from 11 a.m. to noon.

After the family hike, visitors are welcome to stick around to see, learn and ask questions about the live, native animals of Placerita Canyon and surrounding areas during weekly interactive animal presentations 1-2 p.m. Saturdays.

Additionally, the center offers early-morning bird walks at 8 a.m. on the first and second Saturday of every month for birders of all levels, while those interested in plant life can take a walk around the park on the fourth Saturday of every month at 9:30 a.m. in search of the blooms of the season, discovering some of the native plants that are seasonally blooming year-round along the trails.

Photo buffs from beginner to expert can also visit the center at 8:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of every month to join others in capturing the wonders of the natural area, led by docents and volunteers who can share some of the best spots to get shots.

Educational Programs for Kids

There are also educational programs for kids of all ages, such as a community nature education series every third Sunday starting at 2 p.m., providing a one-hour educational program related to all things in the natural environment.

Placerita Nature Tots has also returned to the center, held 9:30-10:30 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month, where children get to delve into the natural area of Placerita Canyon.

The center also has a new after-school program starting in September for young naturalists, 3-5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, with activities set to include group games, STEM, nature hikes and natural history learning opportunities designed to allow kids to appreciate the natural world while building teamwork skills and self-confidence.

The twilight hike is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with Hoffman set to share some of the center’s animal ambassadors beforehand starting around 6:30 p.m. at the Placerita Nature Center, located at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road in Newhall.

Pre-registration and fees may apply to some programs. For more information, call 661-259-7721, visit placerita.org or register at reservations.lacounty.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...