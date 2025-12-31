More Rain to Arrive in SCV, Agua Dulce Canyon Road Reopens

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather warning for the Santa Clarita Valley.

A Flood Watch will be in effect from Wedneday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. PST until Jan. 1, 10 p.m. PST.

The full list of affected locations include:

Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu, Los Angeles County Beaches, Palos Verdes Peninsula, Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational area, Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational area, Calabasas/Agoura Hills, San Fernando Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, I-5 Freeway corridor near Santa Clarita, Western San Gabriel Mountains/Highway 14 Corridor, Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Western Antelope Valley Foothills, Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills, San Gabriel Valley, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County, Inland Coast, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Southern Ventura County Mountains, Northern Ventura County Mountains.

The NWS forecast for Saugus, Calif.:

On Wednesday, New Year’s Eve, rain is expected, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 62. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday night, New Year’s Eve, expect rain before 4 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 46.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

New Year’s Day will see showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m., then rain likely after 10 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 60. East northeast wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday, New Year’s night expect a 40 percent chance of rain, mainly before 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday, Jan. 2 expect a 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Friday, Jan. 2 night will see rain as likely, mainly after 10 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 49.

The NWS reports that a chance of rain remains in the forecast through Tuesday, Jan. 6.

In other storm-related news, Auga Dulce Canyon Road, State Route 14 to Davenport Road, in Agua Dulce, was closed on Wednesday, Dec. 24, because of storm damage. It was reopened after the completion of repairs on Monday, Dec. 29.

For more NWS forecasts visit the National Weather Service webpage.

