More SENSES Block Party Themes Announced

The City of Santa Clarita has announced the SENSES Block Party themes, May through September. Join the fun on Main Street in Old Town Newhall from 7-10 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month for an immersive block party that stimulates all of your senses. Featuring live music, dancing, themed activities, food trucks and an on-street bar hosted by local restaurants, this event series is tailored toward adults wanting a night out or families looking for community fun.

Here are the remaining themes through September that will be giving Main Street in Old Town Newhall an entirely new look:

May 15 – Spy Games

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to dive into the world of espionage at Spy Games, a secret-agent-themed SENSES Block Party complete with action-packed challenges.

June 19 – Date Night

Whether you’re out with friends, a longtime partner or someone new, make unforgettable memories at Date Night, featuring all the best date night activities from miniature golf to interactive games.

July 17 – Fandomania

Unite with fellow fans for an epic night of fantasy and fun, featuring comic book photo ops, wand-making, caricature artists and themed challenges like a Spider-Man Velcro wall, Thor’s hammer strike and a Star Wars experience.

August 21 – Caribbean Night

Feel the island vibes at Caribbean Nights with a lively steel drum band, tropical-themed fun like a mechanical surfboard ride and limbo contest. Feel the relaxed rhythm of a beachside celebration on Main Street.

September 18 – Oktoberfest

Celebrate Oktoberfest on Main Street with Bavarian-style games and traditions, including stein holding, barrel rolling and carnival fun, all set to a festive atmosphere of food, drinks and good cheer.

For more information about SENSES Block Party, visit OldTownNewhall.com or contact the City of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santaclarita.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...