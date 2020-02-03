More Star Presenters Lined Up for Sunday’s Oscars Telecast

Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain on Monday announced the next wave of star presenters headed to the stage on the 92nd Oscars telecast this Sunday.

The lineup includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Salma Hayek, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Ray Romano, and Rebel Wilson.

Previously announced Academy Awards star presenters include Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver and Kristen Wiig.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

“The Oscars Red Carpet Show” will air at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

About the Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 9,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which is under construction in Los Angeles.