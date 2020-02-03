[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

February 3
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
winter storm
More Star Presenters Lined Up for Sunday’s Oscars Telecast
| Monday, Feb 3, 2020
star presenters
Photo courtesy Oscars.Go.com.

 

Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain on Monday announced the next wave of star presenters headed to the stage on the 92nd Oscars telecast this Sunday.

The lineup includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Salma Hayek, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Ray Romano, and Rebel Wilson.

Previously announced Academy Awards star presenters include Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver and Kristen Wiig.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

“The Oscars Red Carpet Show” will air at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

About the Academy
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 9,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which is under construction in Los Angeles.

academy museum goal
Sister City Santa Clarita to Host Young Artists and Authors Feb. 5

Sister City Santa Clarita to Host Young Artists and Authors Feb. 5
Monday, Feb 3, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, in partnership with Sister Cities International, are honored to host the winners and finalists of the 2019 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
FULL STORY...

Now Filming in the SCV: ‘Slumptown,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘Nanny Danger’

Now Filming in the SCV: ‘Slumptown,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘Nanny Danger’
Monday, Feb 3, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions now filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of February 3-8, 2020.
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Win at 47th Annie Awards

CalArtians Win at 47th Annie Awards
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020
CalArtians took home a number of awards at the 47th Annual Annie Awards, presented by the International Animated Film Society at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 25.
FULL STORY...

Presenters Lineup Grows for 92nd Oscars Telecast Feb. 9

Presenters Lineup Grows for 92nd Oscars Telecast Feb. 9
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020
Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced additional presenters for the 92nd Oscars telecast set to air live Sunday, February 9, on ABC.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Henry Mayo to Offer Free Heart Health Events in February
February is American Heart Month, and Henry Mayo will host a heart health fair, a nutrition seminar, and other events in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Henry Mayo to Offer Free Heart Health Events in February
Sister City Santa Clarita to Host Young Artists and Authors Feb. 5
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, in partnership with Sister Cities International, are honored to host the winners and finalists of the 2019 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Sister City Santa Clarita to Host Young Artists and Authors Feb. 5
Mayor Smyth’s February Message: ‘Healing as a Community’
The month of February is marked with valentines, candy hearts and celebrations of love. Here in Santa Clarita, our hearts are still healing from the events of November 14, 2019.
Mayor Smyth’s February Message: ‘Healing as a Community’
COC’s Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2020
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2020 meeting schedule at the board’s recent business and organizational meeting.
COC’s Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2020
Now Filming in the SCV: ‘Slumptown,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘Nanny Danger’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions now filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of February 3-8, 2020.
Now Filming in the SCV: ‘Slumptown,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘Nanny Danger’
Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests to Raise Awareness of the Armenian Genocide
The California Armenian Legislative Caucus is holding two scholarship contests for the 2020 commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), who represents the state's 21st Senate District, announced Monday.
Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests to Raise Awareness of the Armenian Genocide
Feb. 18: Tickets On Sale for SCV Dodger Day June 7
The crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd, the taste of a world-famous Dodger Dog – it must be time for Santa Clarita Dodger Day!
Feb. 18: Tickets On Sale for SCV Dodger Day June 7
One Dead, Five Injured in Grapevine Shooting
One person is dead and another five are injured following a shooting on a Greyhound bus in the Grapevine early Monday morning.
One Dead, Five Injured in Grapevine Shooting
SoCal Firefighters to Return from Australia Wednesday
After spending almost a month assisting the Victoria Rural Fire Service with wildfire suppression, 20 local firefighters will return home to the Southland from Australia on Wednesday, according to Angeles National Forest officials.
SoCal Firefighters to Return from Australia Wednesday
American Beauty Homeowners Want Answers to ‘Emergency Special Assessment’
Homeowners of nearly 450 units at the American Beauty condominium complex in Canyon Country are demanding answers from their property management company after receiving notice to pay $5,500 each for an “emergency special assessment” residents believe could have been prevented.
American Beauty Homeowners Want Answers to ‘Emergency Special Assessment’
DA Reviewing Charges Against Fortman, L.A. City Assistant Fire Chief
Prosecutors were reviewing whether to file charges against Los Angeles City Assistant Fire Chief Ellsworth Fortman regarding an alleged hit and run in Santa Clarita on Jan. 26, a representative with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
DA Reviewing Charges Against Fortman, L.A. City Assistant Fire Chief
SCV Schools Enforce ‘Personal Device’ Policy
Junior high schools across the Santa Clarita Valley began the school year implementing a “personal device” policy that requires students to keep cell phones and other electronic devices in their backpacks during school hours.
SCV Schools Enforce ‘Personal Device’ Policy
Federal Judge Halts California Ban on Mandatory Arbitration for Workers
A federal judge blocked a landmark California labor law Friday that bars mandatory arbitration agreements, delivering a win for the Chamber of Commerce which argued Assembly Bill 51 outlawed a popular employment practice and violated federal law.
Federal Judge Halts California Ban on Mandatory Arbitration for Workers
Today in SCV History (Feb. 3)
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
winter storm
County Planners May OK 37-Home Pico Canyon Development
Developers of a proposed 37-home project on 94.3 undeveloped acres west of Interstate 5 near Pico Canyon in the southwest Santa Clarita Valley may finally get the green light to build when the Los Angeles County Planning Commission meets Wednesday.
County Planners May OK 37-Home Pico Canyon Development
Two People Shot in Canyon Country Robbery; 1 Dead
Two people were reportedly shot during a suspected Canyon Country robbery on Sunday night, according to LA County sheriff and fire authorities.
Two People Shot in Canyon Country Robbery; 1 Dead
Today in SCV History (Feb. 2)
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
treaty
Today in SCV History (Feb. 1)
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Shane Vereen
SCV Elementary Schools Embrace ‘Kindness Challenge’
Fifth-grade students at Highlands Elementary School hold up art they submitted for a handball court repainting project as part of the school's participation in the Great Kindness Challenge on January 30, 2020. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.
SCV Elementary Schools Embrace ‘Kindness Challenge’
SCV Pair Plead Not Guilty to Attempted Murder Charges
Two Santa Clarita residents accused of attempted murder have pleaded not guilty in a San Fernando courtroom.
SCV Pair Plead Not Guilty to Attempted Murder Charges
Survivors After Suicide Groups to be Held in SCV
Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services will expand its Survivors after Suicide (SAS) support group to the Santa Clarita Valley, starting on Saturday, March 22.
Survivors After Suicide Groups to be Held in SCV
Parents Informed About Scabies Contamination at Saugus High
Parents of Saugus High School students received a letter last week informing them of scabies contamination, which was discovered off-campus, according to the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Parents Informed About Scabies Contamination at Saugus High
Santa Clarita’s 2029 Home-building Target Drops
Santa Clarita’s proposed number of housing units it must plan for by October 2029 dropped from nearly 13,000 to 9,500, according to an updated, draft state-mandated home-building target that quantifies the need for housing within each jurisdiction.
Santa Clarita’s 2029 Home-building Target Drops
