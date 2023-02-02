More Than $54m in Grants Now Open for L.A. County’s Microbusinesses

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity announced the launch of their new Economic Opportunity Grant program for microbusinesses.
The program will distribute more than $54 million across 6,800 grants to small and microbusinesses and nonprofit agencies, prioritizing the most COVID-impacted and highest-need communities and organizations in LA County.
Phase One, beginning today, targets microbusinesses with under $50k in revenue and will award grants of $2,500 per grant, funded by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate. Interested applicants can visit the website today to:
-Apply now & view full eligibility criteria
-Access the EOG Application Assistance Center
-Connect to one-on-one virtual or in-person events
Stay tuned for launch of Phase Two in February 2023. Grants in Phase 2, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act will award $15,000 or $20,000 per grant for small businesses, and $20,000 or $25,000 per grant for non-profits. EOG will run through May 2023 or when available funds are expended.
Help us spread the word about EOG! Please use the following materials to share information Countywide:
-Access our EOG Fact Sheet
-Share social media content from our centralized ARP Digital Toolkit & tag @EconOppLA on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!
-Catch Team DEO in the News
Special thanks to our partners Lendistry and the LA Small Business Development Centers, who’ve been helping Team DEO create a streamlined, central application portal for EOG and to help us connect with hard to reach communities.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.