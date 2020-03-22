More than 750 Stevenson Ranch Residents Affected by Power Outage

|
California now has 1,468 confirmed cases, up 20% from Saturday's reported 1,224; and a total of 27 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus.
|
Due to COVID-19 precautions, all of L.A. County Library’s 86 locations are currently closed to the public through March 31.
|
A power outage was reported in the Stevenson Ranch area Sunday afternoon.
|
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one additional COVID-19 case in the Santa Clarita Valley Sunday morning.
|
Lowe's and Home Depot have taken action in response to COVID-19 by adjusting hours and supporting the needs of their associates, customers and surrounding communities.
|
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures in the Antelope Valley and L.A. County's mountain regions.
|
One person was shot during an alleged armed robbery in a Stevenson Ranch home Saturday evening.
|
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile ordered an immediate three-day closure of the Sylmar Courthouse Sunday after a deputy public defender assigned to the courthouse tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19.
|
Several grocery stores and supermarkets in the Santa Clarita Valley community have adjusted operating hours to provide those most at risk of contracting COVID-19 a safer and more comfortable option.
|
A letter from a formerly small town to a town that's still small.
|
|
Valencia-based Lundgren Management Construction Management & Consulting sent a letter to clients and partners expressing the company's commitment to helping fight the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
|
All Los Angeles County outdoor park amenities where people can congregate closed effective midnight Saturday, according to Parks Department officials.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed two additional deaths and 59 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the county.
|
The study suggests that people may acquire the coronavirus through the air and after touching contaminated objects. Scientists discovered the virus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
|
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency use authorization for a point-of-care COVID-19 diagnostic for the Cepheid Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 test, made by Cepheid of Sunnyvale, California.
|
L.A. County has entered into an agreement with Fairplex to use the Sheraton Fairplex Hotel as temporary housing for individuals who may have been ordered to isolate or quarantine by the Department of Public Health due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
|
March 21, 2020 - Governor Gavin Newsom today directed more than $42 million in emergency funding to expand California’s health care infrastructure and secure equipment and services to support California’s response to COVID-19.
|
Several SCV markets are now opening their doors early or otherwise providing special shopping hours for seniors and other high-risk customers.
|
Congress just passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and now are now considering a third Coronavirus bill which could benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America and other charitable organizations. Your elected officials need to hear directly from you.
|
As of Sunday, March 15, religious centers throughout the Santa Clarita Valley fully transitioned from in-person services and meetings to online.
|
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the deployment of California National Guard members to provide short-term food security to isolated and vulnerable Californians.
|
California now has 1,224 confirmed cases, with 23 deaths associated with COVID-19 to date.
|
In light of dangerous myths and misinformation circulating about the coronavirus COVID-19, the World Health Organization has created a "myth-busters" webpage to present the facts.
