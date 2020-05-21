[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

May 21
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark
state landmark dedication
Morgan Hill Becomes 1st Player in TMU Soccer Program’s History from England
| Thursday, May 21, 2020
Morgan Hill

By: Mason Nesbitt, Sports Information Director

Growing up in Bournemouth, England, Morgan Hill had a specific, sunny destination in mind when she envisioned her college experience: California.

The energetic forward, with high-level academy experience, will make that dream a reality this fall, having signed with The Master’s University women’s soccer team. She’ll make history in the process.

“We’re excited to have our first player in program history from across the pond,” said Master’s head coach Curtis Lewis. “Morgan is a ball of energy and a social butterfly who will fit in really well to our culture. She loves soccer and loves Jesus. And she has trained at a high level.”

For the past four seasons, Hill has been a member of the women’s academy teams of AFC Bournemouth Ladies, the sister program to the professional soccer club with a men’s team in the English Premier League.

Hill also earned a spot on the Dorset County Schools Team, the equivalent of a state all-star team in the United States. She was the Sportsperson of the Year at Bournemouth Christian School.

Hill’s decision to travel so far from home to further her education was not made lightly. But at Master’s, she found a home away from home.

“Master’s has an undeniable community of people filled with Christ, which I can’t wait to be a part of,” said Hill, who plans to study cinema and digital arts.

On the field, she hopes to be an asset to her team while creating problems for opponents.

“I want to be known as a threat to the opposition in the upper half of the field,” she said. “I want to see myself grow as both a player and a servant of God through my collegiate career.”

The Mustangs went 13-6-3 in 2019, reaching the NAIA national tournament for the second time in three years and the fifth time overall.

COC’s Patron & Stoehr Both Commit to Mt. Mercy University in Iowa

COC’s Patron & Stoehr Both Commit to Mt. Mercy University in Iowa
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
After two seasons serving as a talented one-two punch for the Lady Cougars women's basketball program, College of the Canyons teammates Cristian Patron and McKenzie Stoehr will now continue their collegiate journey together after committing to Mt. Mercy University.
FULL STORY...

COC Sophomore Forward Jah-Kez Moore Commits to Dean College

COC Sophomore Forward Jah-Kez Moore Commits to Dean College
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
College of the Canyons sophomore Jah-Kez Moore is the first member of the Cougars' 2019-20 men's basketball program to move on to a four-year program after committing to Dean College earlier this week.
FULL STORY...

COC Guard Zach Phipps Named to All-Academic Team

COC Guard Zach Phipps Named to All-Academic Team
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
College of the Canyons men's basketball player Zach Phipps has been named to the California Community College Men's Basketball Coaches Association (CCCMBCA) All-Academic Team for the 2018-19 season.
FULL STORY...

COC Defensive End Benjamin Seymour Commits to Montana State

COC Defensive End Benjamin Seymour Commits to Montana State
Thursday, May 7, 2020
Following a breakout freshman season in which he led the conference in sacks, College of the Canyons defensive end Benjamin Seymour has signed with Montana State University, becoming the 11th member of the Cougars' 2019 team to join a four-year program.
FULL STORY...
