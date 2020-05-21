Morgan Hill Becomes 1st Player in TMU Soccer Program’s History from England

By: Mason Nesbitt, Sports Information Director

Growing up in Bournemouth, England, Morgan Hill had a specific, sunny destination in mind when she envisioned her college experience: California.

The energetic forward, with high-level academy experience, will make that dream a reality this fall, having signed with The Master’s University women’s soccer team. She’ll make history in the process.

“We’re excited to have our first player in program history from across the pond,” said Master’s head coach Curtis Lewis. “Morgan is a ball of energy and a social butterfly who will fit in really well to our culture. She loves soccer and loves Jesus. And she has trained at a high level.”

For the past four seasons, Hill has been a member of the women’s academy teams of AFC Bournemouth Ladies, the sister program to the professional soccer club with a men’s team in the English Premier League.

Hill also earned a spot on the Dorset County Schools Team, the equivalent of a state all-star team in the United States. She was the Sportsperson of the Year at Bournemouth Christian School.

Hill’s decision to travel so far from home to further her education was not made lightly. But at Master’s, she found a home away from home.

“Master’s has an undeniable community of people filled with Christ, which I can’t wait to be a part of,” said Hill, who plans to study cinema and digital arts.

On the field, she hopes to be an asset to her team while creating problems for opponents.

“I want to be known as a threat to the opposition in the upper half of the field,” she said. “I want to see myself grow as both a player and a servant of God through my collegiate career.”

The Mustangs went 13-6-3 in 2019, reaching the NAIA national tournament for the second time in three years and the fifth time overall.