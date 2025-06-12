Mortgage Relief Program for Eaton Fire, Wildfire Survivors

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is urging residents who lost their houses in the Eaton Fire to take advantage of a newly launched mortgage relief program.

The CalAssist Mortgage Fund, a $105 million initiative administered by the California Housing Finance Agency, offers up to $20,000 in mortgage assistance (equivalent to three months of payments) for homeowners whose primary residences were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable by disasters occurring between January 2023 and January 2025.

“The CalAssist Mortgage Fund offers tangible, timely relief to help homeowners bridge the gap while they work toward long-term recovery,” stated Barger. “I’m keenly aware that many families and individuals are struggling to keep afloat and are facing financial hardships and a lot of pressure. This mortgage grant can be a lifeline for many and is intended to ease those burdens.”

To be eligible for the CalAssist Mortgage Fund, applicants must have a mortgage or reverse mortgage on a property that served as their primary residence and was either destroyed or left uninhabitable by a qualified disaster between Jan. 1, 2023, and Jan. 8, 2025. The property must be a single-family home, condominium or permanently affixed manufactured home, including those with up to four units. In addition, applicants must meet specific income limits established by the program.

Grants from the CalAssist Mortgage Fund are completely free and do not need to be repaid. Funds will be sent directly to the homeowner’s mortgage servicer. Applications will be reviewed in the order received, and aid will be distributed as long as funds remain available. Applications are now open. Interested homeowners can apply online at: www.CalAssistMortgageFund.org

For personal assistance, applicants can call 1-800-501-0019 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. HUD-certified housing counseling services are also available at no cost.

“As we continue to rebuild our communities, this funding represents hope and help,” added Barger. “I’m calling on the community to help spread the word to ensure those in need get the support they deserve.”

