Mosquito Awareness Week Highlights Importance in Controlling Mosquitoes

As the weather continues to heat up, the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District joins public health officials, agencies and cities statewide to promote California Mosquito Awareness Week from April 17 through April 23. This statewide campaign raises awareness about the public health threat mosquitoes pose to our communities and encourages residents to prevent mosquito breeding year-round.

How You Can Help

Mosquitoes are the most dangerous creature in the world and kill over one million people worldwide every year because they can transmit debilitating or sometimes deadly viruses like malaria, West Nile virus and dengue with just a bite.

All Los Angeles County residents play an important role in protecting their community. Mosquito control is a shared responsibility and residents can take simple steps to reduce them in their neighborhood.

Make sure there is no standing water on your property. It takes only a teaspoon of standing water for mosquitoes to breed hundreds of mosquitoes.

Use an effective mosquito repellent which includes DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus or other repellent.

Join the #TwitterSpace Conversation

Join the #TwitterSpace discussion on Prepare for the Mosquito Season Thursday, April 21 at 11 a.m. The panel of expects will discuss topics from properly treating mosquito bites, how vector control districts are preparing for the mosquito season and what residents can do to protect themselves from mosquitoes within their community. Join us on Twitter @GLAmosquito.

