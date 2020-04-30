Most Developed Forest Service Recreation Sites to Remain Closed Through May 15

The USDA Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region, announced that most developed recreation sites will remain closed through May 15.
The order does not close trails, trailheads, and general forest areas; these areas remain accessible for public use. Information on individual recreation sites and opportunities are available from local National Forests.
Outdoor recreation can be beneficial to mental and physical health but must be practiced safely. In light of the statewide shelter-in-place order issued by the Governor of California, we continue to ask visitors to recreate locally.
If you do plan on visiting the National Forest please be aware that:
– No trash removal is currently offered. Please pack out all trash and waste
– Avoid high-risk activities…law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited
– If an area is crowded, please search for a less occupied location
– Closing any site for any reason is not an action we take lightly, but protecting our visitors and employees remains our highest priority. We are working with our state and local partners to determine the best path forward to safely reopen closed sites.
We appreciate your cooperation in keeping our national forests safe and healthy for everyone’s use.
Three major Bridge to Home community-based fundraisers scheduled for April and May 2020 have been cancelled due to safe social distancing guidelines. But the weekend isn’t an entire loss, thanks to the generosity of Wolf Creek Brewery and their new drive-thru service, "Socially Responsible Saturdays."
College of the Canyons defensive back Jauqine Vukobradovich is the 10th member of the Cougars' 2019 conference championship team to sign on with a four-year program after committing to North Carolina Central University (NCCU) last week.
On Wednesday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies from the Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) were checking several homeless encampments in the area to offer homeless people temporary housing, supplies, masks, and distribute informational fliers related to COVID 19 precautions.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved a new food assistance program for children throughout the state who are living in households struggling with food insecurity.
As the COVID-19 pandemic started to escalate in the Santa Clarita Valley and personal protective equipment or PPE for healthcare professionals remained scarce, the MakerSpace at College of the Canyons turned back on its lights and fired up its 3-D printing machines.
The Medical Director of Los Angeles County's Emergency Medical Services Agency has expanded the scope of practice for first-responders including emergency medical technicians, advanced EMTs, and paramedics to aid in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
May is both Bicycle Safety Month and Motorcycle Safety Month, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department authorities encourage residents look out for one another while practicing social distancing measures while out walking, driving or riding their bikes or motorcycles.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday he is working with leaders from California and the nation to study the questions that must be answered, and what measures must be in place, before schools can safely reopen as early as July.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will launch a new weekly webinar series, "Scaling Up: Back2Business," on Wednesday, May 6 at 10 a.m.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday the state is mulling ways to make up for lost time and may reopen schools as early as July, even as the nation marks a grim milestone with 1 million known coronavirus cases.
According to news stories published across the State of California, hundreds of thousands of students are without any device that is required for Distance Learning as a result of novel coronavirus campus closures.
