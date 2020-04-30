Most Developed Forest Service Recreation Sites to Remain Closed Through May 15

The USDA Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region, announced that most developed recreation sites will remain closed through May 15.

The order does not close trails, trailheads, and general forest areas; these areas remain accessible for public use. Information on individual recreation sites and opportunities are available from local National Forests.

Outdoor recreation can be beneficial to mental and physical health but must be practiced safely. In light of the statewide shelter-in-place order issued by the Governor of California, we continue to ask visitors to recreate locally.

If you do plan on visiting the National Forest please be aware that:

– No trash removal is currently offered. Please pack out all trash and waste

– Avoid high-risk activities…law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited

– If an area is crowded, please search for a less occupied location

– Closing any site for any reason is not an action we take lightly, but protecting our visitors and employees remains our highest priority. We are working with our state and local partners to determine the best path forward to safely reopen closed sites.

We appreciate your cooperation in keeping our national forests safe and healthy for everyone’s use.