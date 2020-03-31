Mother Earth | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

I run … slooow.

Being athletic as a youth and growing up in smoggy Los Angeles meant daily discomfort. attempting to take a deep breath.

Fast-forward to today after air pollution regulations improved some of the problem. Unfortunately, the Santa Clarita Valley lies between two major freeways, generating particulates that affect our residents.

Recently, with everyone staying at home and limiting their driving, the air is crisp and clean. Plus, it is cool. Perfect running weather.

For those who believe in climate change, Mother Earth has gotten a reprieve. I don’t know how factory closures, lessened airplane contrails and diminished trucks on freeways around the world will affect our climate, but I suspect statistics might improve for awhile.

Is it possible Mother Earth conjured up this virus to give herself a break? Doubtful.

But if you feel cooped up at home, open your windows, go out for a walk (or run), expand your lungs with crisp and clean air, and take advantage of a healthier Mother Earth.

Do what I do, and don’t forget to maintain 6 feet between yourself and the runner passing you.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.