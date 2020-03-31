Image: City of New York

 

Mother Earth | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020

By Dr. Gene Dorio

Dr. Gene DorioI run … slooow.

Being athletic as a youth and growing up in smoggy Los Angeles meant daily discomfort. attempting to take a deep breath.

Fast-forward to today after air pollution regulations improved some of the problem. Unfortunately, the Santa Clarita Valley lies between two major freeways, generating particulates that affect our residents.

Recently, with everyone staying at home and limiting their driving, the air is crisp and clean. Plus, it is cool. Perfect running weather.

For those who believe in climate change, Mother Earth has gotten a reprieve. I don’t know how factory closures, lessened airplane contrails and diminished trucks on freeways around the world will affect our climate, but I suspect statistics might improve for awhile.

Is it possible Mother Earth conjured up this virus to give herself a break? Doubtful.

But if you feel cooped up at home, open your windows, go out for a walk (or run), expand your lungs with crisp and clean air, and take advantage of a healthier Mother Earth.

Do what I do, and don’t forget to maintain 6 feet between yourself and the runner passing you.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.

 

No Comments for : Mother Earth | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • April 1: Hart District Virtual/Regular Meeting

    April 1: Hart District Virtual/Regular Meeting

    1 hour ago
  • COC Nursing Program Donates Essential Equipment to Henry Mayo

    COC Nursing Program Donates Essential Equipment to Henry Mayo

    2 hours ago
  • Help Coming to Families with Newborns

    Help Coming to Families with Newborns

    2 hours ago
  • County Moves to Strengthen Consumer Protections

    County Moves to Strengthen Consumer Protections

    2 hours ago
  • Public Health to Issue New Restaurant Guidelines

    Public Health to Issue New Restaurant Guidelines

    3 hours ago
  • L.A. County Tuesday: 3,011 Cases; 51 in SCV

    L.A. County Tuesday: 3,011 Cases; 51 in SCV

    4 hours ago
  • Mother Earth | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    Mother Earth | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    4 hours ago
  • Burrtec Waste to Continue Uninterrupted Service

    Burrtec Waste to Continue Uninterrupted Service

    4 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Bus Driver Dies from COVID-19; Had NoHo-Warner Center Route

    Santa Clarita Bus Driver Dies from COVID-19; Had NoHo-Warner Center Route

    5 hours ago
  • California Small Businesses Can Get Tax Extension

    California Small Businesses Can Get Tax Extension

    5 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.