Mother Nature to Serve Up Chilly Thanksgiving in SCV

A chilly Thanksgiving is in store for the Santa Clarita Valley as a cold-weather alert will be in effect Thursday and Friday due to National Weather Service forecasts of wind chill temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
The alert from the Los Angeles County Health Officer also includes the Antelope Valley, where it’s in effect Thursday through Sunday.
“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer.
“We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning,” Davis said.
Precautions to protect yourself from the cold:
* Dress in layers of warm clothing if you plan to be outdoors.
* Protect head, hands and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves, and socks.
* Check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or * those who are ill. Check on them frequently.
* If you have pets, bring them indoors and do not leave them outside overnight.
People exposed to cold weather for prolonged periods can lose body heat and develop hypothermia. Symptoms vary depending on how long you are exposed to cold temperatures. Early symptoms of hypothermia include shivering, fatigue, loss of coordination, and confusion and disorientation. Late symptoms of hypothermia include no shivering, blue skin, dilated pupils, slowed pulse and breathing, and loss of consciousness.
People exposed to extremely cold weather conditions, such as places where it snows and where freezing occurs, may be at risk of frostbite. Frostbite is a bodily injury caused by freezing that results in loss of feeling and color in affected areas. The most common affected areas are the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, or toes.
Gently warm the person and seek immediate medical care if you believe someone is showing signs of hypothermia or frostbite.
Take shelter during peak cold times
* If you don’t have a heater in your home, visit indoor public facilities such as shopping malls, libraries or senior centers.
* The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter. Locations and transportation information are online at https://www.lahsa.org or by calling 2-1-1.
Shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley
The nonprofit Bridge to Home operates a year-round shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley and provides COVID-19-safe services to homeless individuals and families.
Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning when heating your home:
* Only use approved heaters, such as electric or natural gas heaters and fireplaces. Never use stoves, barbecues and ovens to heat your room or home, as these appliances can produce a deadly gas known as carbon monoxide that can collect inside your home.
* Install a carbon monoxide detector in your home to reduce the risk of poisoning.
* If you use an outdoor generator at home, place it at least 10 feet away from all doors and windows to avoid exhaust gases entering the home.
Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause shortness of breath, headaches, muscle and joint pain, and nausea. Exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide could lead to death within minutes. Those suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning should be taken outside, into fresh air, immediately, and should be taken to an emergency room for immediate medical treatment.
Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs may also call 2-1-1 or visit www.211la.org for emergency preparedness information and other referral services 24 hours a day and seven days a week. For the deaf and hard of hearing, call the TDD line at 1-800-660-4026.
In response to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors' 3-2 vote Tuesday allowing further COVID-19-related closures to take effect Wednesday, Supervisor Kathryn Barger is calling for $10 million in federal CARES Act funding to be repurposed to aid impacted local businesses.
In response to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors' 3-2 vote Tuesday allowing further COVID-19-related closures to take effect Wednesday, Supervisor Kathryn Barger is calling for $10 million in federal CARES Act funding to be repurposed to aid impacted local businesses.
After declaring himself the winner of the 25th Congressional District or CA-25 race last week, Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, continued his less-than-1% lead over opponent Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, after a Tuesday vote count update.
More than 130 California death row inmates received more than $400,000 in unemployment checks meant to help people during the pandemic — and they were not alone, according to prosecutors who announced the massive fraud scheme Tuesday.
Following surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 51 new deaths - including an additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital - and 3,692 new cases of COVID-19.
With more than 60 years of combined experience, Alisha Fonder, Shawn Fonder and Amin Salari are very experienced in their field. Together, they founded Fonder-Salari, Inc. to share their knowledge, experience, innovative thought processes and quality outcomes with their clients.
In a pandemic information ecosystem where uplifting news can be scarce, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced Monday $12 million in CARES Act funds have been awarded to 337 arts nonprofits - including a handful of organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley - suffering from COVID-19 business interruption and closures through its L.A. County COVID-19 Arts Relief Fund.
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that informational meetings have been scheduled for the 2021-2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. Non-profit organizations that serve lower-income residents of the City are invited to attend an informational meeting to learn more.
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected Tuesday to declare vacancies on several commissions and panels for those interested in applying to join the groups behind multiple construction projects, public art and other aspects that shape the City.
The SCV Chamber of Commerce announced their participation as a Neighborhood Champion during the 11th annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, 2020, to help encourage residents to support small businesses.
Advantage Media Services, Inc. has partnered with the Val Verde Sheriff's Youth Activity League for the tenth year in a row to help give families in need a Thanksgiving meal through YAL's 'Adopt a Family' program.
