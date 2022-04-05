Camp Scott File photo. Sign on Bouquet Canyon Road for Camp Scudder and Camp Scott. 062421. Dan Watson/The Signal

Motion to Close Camp Scudder Fails on 3-2 Vote

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Apr 5, 2022

By Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement following the Board of Supervisors’ vote to oppose her motion on April 5, 2022 to close Camp Kenyon Scudder.

“I am extremely surprised and disappointed with the outcome of today’s vote by the Board of Supervisors. Their failure to approve my motion to close Camp Scudder directly conflicts with the very policies they have claimed are backed by science and best practices.

My motion proposed permanent closure of an already closed juvenile camp since a recent study found it non-feasible for use due to not meeting current standards for housing youth in a homelike and therapeutic environment. It is an unnecessary cost to Los Angeles County taxpayers.

As a Board, we’ve articulated a commitment to embracing a ‘Care First, Jails Last’ approach to rehabilitate youth involved with the juvenile justice system in our county. Truly committing to that reform philosophy also means closing camps built when a different, punitive approach was in place.

Today’s vote demonstrates lack of consistency and follow through on that commitment. To make meaningful change, our Board cannot speak out of both sides of its mouth.”

The motion failed based on a 2-3 vote outcome, with Supervisors Hilda Solis, Holly Mitchell and Sheila Kuehl voting to oppose it.

No Comments for : Motion to Close Camp Scudder Fails on 3-2 Vote


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • April 22 to May 1: COC Presents ‘Into the Woods’

    April 22 to May 1: COC Presents ‘Into the Woods’

    40 mins ago
  • CSUN 2022 Distinguished Alumni Include Nigro, Ridloff, Weaver

    CSUN 2022 Distinguished Alumni Include Nigro, Ridloff, Weaver

    1 hour ago
  • Motion to Close Camp Scudder Fails on 3-2 Vote

    Motion to Close Camp Scudder Fails on 3-2 Vote

    2 hours ago
  • College Students in L.A. County Eligible for Arts Internship Program

    College Students in L.A. County Eligible for Arts Internship Program

    3 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (April 5)

    Today in SCV History (April 5)

    13 hours ago
  • Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Adds 68 New Cases Over Weekend

    Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Adds 68 New Cases Over Weekend

    19 hours ago
  • Fostering Youth Independence Seeks ‘Ally’ Volunteers

    Fostering Youth Independence Seeks ‘Ally’ Volunteers

    23 hours ago
  • April 7: CSUN to Host Electric Car Show

    April 7: CSUN to Host Electric Car Show

    1 day ago
  • April 11: Second Installment of County Property Tax Due

    April 11: Second Installment of County Property Tax Due

    1 day ago
  • April 26: VIA Luncheon to Feature Commercial R.E.

    April 26: VIA Luncheon to Feature Commercial R.E.

    1 day ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.