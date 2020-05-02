Motorcylist Crashes, Dies on I-5; Seen Driving 100mph-Plus

First responders were called to the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the southbound side of Interstate 5 in Castaic Saturday.

The call came in around noon that a motorcycle had crashed in the center divider of the freeway south of Parker Road, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“It is a fatal collision,” said Officer Peter Nicholson of the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management office, adding that a coroner was on the way to the scene of the crash.

Officer Josh Greengard of California High Patrol said the victim was a man in his 30s and had been pronounced dead on the scene.

“Witnesses had him over 100 mph (before he) crashed,” said Greengard, adding that the rider was on a Suzuki bike.

An investigation is being conducted, but it appears the rider flew off his motorcycle before the fatal impact, according to officials.

The motorcycle was reportedly on fire following the crash, but no fire was found when officials arrived on the scene, Peters said.

A traffic break is being conducted by CHP officers while the scene is investigated.