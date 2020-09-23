Motorist Killed After Car Plunges 400 Feet Off Interstate 5

One person died Wednesday in Castaic after a vehicle fell off the southbound side of Interstate 5, plunging 400 feet down below.

The solo-vehicle crash with one occupant inside of the car was first reported at 2:51 p.m., according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

After officials arrived on the scene at 3:01 p.m., they notified dispatch that the person’s vehicle had plunged over the side of the road just north of Lake Hughes Road. A helicopter had originally been requested to assist with a rope rescue.

The person inside the vehicle was pronounced dead on arrival, according to Marvin Lim of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Lim said the investigation would now be handled by local law enforcement.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.