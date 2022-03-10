Motorists Advised to Prepare for 45-Day Ramp Closures on I-210

The California Department of Transportation announces long-term closures of multiple westbound Interstate 210 on and off-ramps in Lake View Terrace and Sylmar for paving work. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

Crews will be closing the following ramps on westbound I-210 for up to 45 days:

– Wheatland Ave. on and off-ramps beginning Monday, March 28, at 7 p.m.

– Foothill Blvd./Osborne St. on and off-ramps beginning Monday, April 26, at 7 p.m. (revised date)

– Maclay St. on and off-ramps beginning Monday, Apr. 26, at 7 p.m.

The closure of the ramps will allow provide additional room for crews to pave the far-right lane. Motorists are advised to use as an alternate route during the closure duration. All closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Drivers are encouraged to check traffic conditions before leaving to their destination by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.

The work on I-210 is part of a $135.5 million project replacing all lanes of I-210 with new pavement from Wheatland Ave to I-5. This project is funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. Overhead sign structures, traffic loop detectors, center median barrier, and the guardrail system are also being upgraded by this project.

Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

