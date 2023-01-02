road closed

Mudslide Closes Section of Lake Hughes Road

Uploaded: , Monday, Jan 2, 2023

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reported on Saturday, Dec. 31 that a portion of Lake Hughes Road from Dry Gulch Road to Pine Canyon Road in the Castaic, Lake Hughes area has been closed because of a mudslide.

The road is expected to be closed for several days while the road is cleared and stabilized. L.A. Public Works expects the road to be closed until Jan. 8.

The road closure is the result of storm that brought more than an inch of rain according to the National Weather Service to areas of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol reports road closures of portions of Frazier Mountain Park Road and Lockwood Valley Road into Ventura County remain in place as of 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 2. No estimate for reopening is currently available.

