Multi-Tenant Industrial Building Sales for $3.7 Million On Ruether Ave.

Executives of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., announced the recent sale of a Multi-Tenant Industrial building located in Santa Clarita.

This was an all cash, 1031 exchange transaction with Spectrum CRE representing the buyer.

Built in 2002, the 16,744 square foot industrial building is located at 26858 Ruether Ave. Sitting on an approximately 46,609 square foot parcel, this property features nine industrial/automotive units.

“The speed of this transaction demonstrates our market advantage, by utilizing our proprietary system and local relationships to execute timely requirements. This property has never been on the market, as it was originally constructed by the Seller’s family. A perfect example of what seasoned investors look for.”, said Andrew Ghassemi, Senior Vice President of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate

Santa Clarita is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Spectrum Commercial Real Estate stated in a release.

In 2021 the Santa Clarita Valley Submarket recorded its highest volume of industrial property sales, according to CoStar.

This Industrial building sold for $3,695,000.00.

