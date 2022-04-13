header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
68°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 13
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
Multi-Tenant Industrial Building Sales for $3.7 Million On Ruether Ave.
| Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022

Executives of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., announced the recent sale of a Multi-Tenant Industrial building located in Santa Clarita.

This was an all cash, 1031 exchange transaction with Spectrum CRE representing the buyer.

Built in 2002, the 16,744 square foot industrial building is located at 26858 Ruether Ave. Sitting on an approximately 46,609 square foot parcel, this property features nine industrial/automotive units.

“The speed of this transaction demonstrates our market advantage, by utilizing our proprietary system and local relationships to execute timely requirements. This property has never been on the market, as it was originally constructed by the Seller’s family. A perfect example of what seasoned investors look for.”, said Andrew Ghassemi, Senior Vice President of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate

Santa Clarita is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Spectrum Commercial Real Estate stated in a release.

In 2021 the Santa Clarita Valley Submarket recorded its highest volume of industrial property sales, according to CoStar.

This Industrial building sold for $3,695,000.00.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
04-13-2022 Multi-Tenant Industrial Building Sales for $3.7 Million On Ruether Ave.
04-13-2022 Princess Cruises offering 40 Percent Off Alaska 2022 Cruises
04-13-2022 SCV Chamber Reintroduces Business After Hours Mixers
04-12-2022 Henry Mayo Promotes Robert Pretzlaff, MD to Senior Vice President
04-11-2022 April 27: SBDC Webinar, ‘Idea Validation, Assessing Your Ideas in the Market’
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 14: Supervisor Barger Seeks Public Input on County’s Racial Equity Plan
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will co-host a virtual community input session to gather feedback on a countywide racial equity strategic plan. 
April 14: Supervisor Barger Seeks Public Input on County’s Racial Equity Plan
Hacker Law Group Announces New Partnership with AMMCG
Hacker Law Group, Santa Clarita’s preeminent business and real estate law firm, is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with Adamski, Moroski, Cumberland, & Green.
Hacker Law Group Announces New Partnership with AMMCG
COC Student Selected for African Heritage Scholarship Program
College of the Canyons engineering major Jammal Yarbrough is one of 14 students, and the only community college student, from across the nation to be selected for the inaugural class of TE Connectivity’s African Heritage Scholarship Program.
COC Student Selected for African Heritage Scholarship Program
Multi-Tenant Industrial Building Sales for $3.7 Million On Ruether Ave.
Executives of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., announced the recent sale of a Multi-Tenant Industrial building located in Santa Clarita, California.
Multi-Tenant Industrial Building Sales for $3.7 Million On Ruether Ave.
Princess Cruises offering 40 Percent Off Alaska 2022 Cruises
Princess Cruises, is offering guests up to 40 percent off on all Alaska 2022 cruises and cruisetours with “Summer on Sale,” running through May 3, 2022.
Princess Cruises offering 40 Percent Off Alaska 2022 Cruises
SCV Chamber Reintroduces Business After Hours Mixers
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the return of their networking event, Business After Hours Mixers.
SCV Chamber Reintroduces Business After Hours Mixers
Today in SCV History (April 13)
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
Santa Clarita Will Institute District Based Elections for 2024 City Council Election
At the special meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council on April 12, 2022, the City Council approved a settlement agreement with the plaintiffs who filed suit against the city back on Dec. 29, 2021, claiming a violation of the California Voting Rights Act.
Santa Clarita Will Institute District Based Elections for 2024 City Council Election
After Two Year Hiatus Ready to Work Academy Returns to College of the Canyons
After being on hold for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Ready to Work Academy, a partnership between Carousel Ranch and College of the Canyons, will return to COC.
After Two Year Hiatus Ready to Work Academy Returns to College of the Canyons
COC Astronomy and Physics Club Seeks Artwork to Send Into Space
NASA has selected nine student teams, including one from College of the Canyons, to launch scientific payloads on a NASA heavy-lift balloon for the 16th High-Altitude Student Platform, HASP, mission flying during the fall 2022 campaign in Fort Sumner, N.M.
COC Astronomy and Physics Club Seeks Artwork to Send Into Space
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Increasing Access to Second Booster at Skilled Nursing Facilities
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 13 new deaths, 795 new positive cases countywide, with 16 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,819, county case totals to 2,847,097 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,599 since March of 2020. There are 270 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Increasing Access to Second Booster at Skilled Nursing Facilities
L.A. County Sheriff Transit Services Bureau Heightens Deployment
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Transit Services Bureau is closely monitoring the events surrounding the Brooklyn, New York subway shootings on Tuesday morning, April 12.
L.A. County Sheriff Transit Services Bureau Heightens Deployment
April 28: Free Film Screening ‘Caravan’ by Ukrainian Filmmaker
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host a free international film screening on Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. The new documentary "Caravan" from Ukrainian filmmaker Iryna Prudkova will be featured. Attendees can participate in a special live, virtual talkback session with the director after the film.
April 28: Free Film Screening ‘Caravan’ by Ukrainian Filmmaker
May 9: The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic
Spring is in full swing and that means the signature fundraising event of the year for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia is around the corner. The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic will take place on Monday, May 9 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.
May 9: The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic
Henry Mayo Promotes Robert Pretzlaff, MD to Senior Vice President
Robert Pretzlaff, M.D., M.B.A, has been promoted to Senior Vice President at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and has taken on the role of Chief Clinical Officer in addition to his current role as Chief Medical officer.
Henry Mayo Promotes Robert Pretzlaff, MD to Senior Vice President
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey, Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach and Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu.
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
Gibbon Conservation Center Welcomes New Baby Girl
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus welcomed a new baby girl on Friday, March 25, just five days into the spring season. A "baby shower" is seeking donations in honor of the new addition to the center.
Gibbon Conservation Center Welcomes New Baby Girl
April 30: Wild Child Recreates a 1960’s Doors Concert
Wild Child, a Doors Concert from the 1960's recreation, will appear Saturday, April 30 at The Canyon Santa Clarita in Valencia. Doors open 6 p.m. headliner at 8 p.m.
April 30: Wild Child Recreates a 1960’s Doors Concert
Home Tour League Donates $70,000 to Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League held its annual Boutique and Fashion Show Luncheon Thursday, March 31, at the Bridgeport Clubhouse in Valencia. The event welcomed 160 guests from across the Santa Clarita Valley and raised funds for Henry Mayo’s Center for Women and Newborns, which includes the Kim and Steven Ullman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Home Tour League Donates $70,000 to Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation
County Limits Development in Fire Hazard Areas
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors adopted a new Safety Element Update to the county’s general plan on April 5, which will limit new development in wildfire hazard zones, reducing regional risk as California braces for what could be another intense fire season.
County Limits Development in Fire Hazard Areas
Ballentine Finishes Fifth at SoCal Decathlon, Qualifies for State Meet
College of the Canyons freshman Matthew Ballentine represented the Cougars in his second decathlon of the year at the two-day SoCal Hep/Dec Championship at El Camino College on April 5-6, placing fifth overall and staking claim to a spot at the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships.
Ballentine Finishes Fifth at SoCal Decathlon, Qualifies for State Meet
Today in SCV History (April 12)
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Garces statue
April 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 14, at 6 p.m.
April 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
City Announces New Walk of Western Stars Inductees
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to attend the unveiling of the newest inductees on the Walk of Western Stars on Thursday, April 21, at 5 p.m.
City Announces New Walk of Western Stars Inductees
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: