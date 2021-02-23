First Responders After Car Crashes into Building
Multiple children are sent to the hospital after an SUV crashed through the wall of the La Petite Academy in Saugus Monday afternoon. February 22, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

Multiple Children Airlifted to Hospital after Car Crashes into Saugus School Building

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

Three toddlers were sent to the hospital after a car drove into a school building in Saugus Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to reports of a vehicle versus a building around 4:40 p.m. on the 28000 block of Seco Canyon Road, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

“Units arrived on (the) scene and found that it was a one-story school building,” Lua said.

The incident was dubbed the #PetiteIC at La Petite Academy, a preschool and daycare, according to the school’s website.

Two helicopters were called to the scene for three pediatric patients, who were flown to a local hospital, per fire officials.

The children, all of whom were under the age of 5, were transported as a precautionary measure, according to Sgt. Adam Stoll of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

While the crash remains under investigation, it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were a factor, Stoll added.

Car Crash into Building

A vehicle drove into a school building in Saugus on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

Vehicle Drives into School Building

A vehicle drove into a school building in Saugus on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

Children Airlifted After Car Crashes into School

Multiple children are airlifted to a trauma center after an SUV crashed through the wall of the La Petite Academy in Saugus Monday afternoon. February 22, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Airlift

Multiple children are airlifted to a trauma center after an SUV crashes through the wall of the La Petite Academy in Saugus Monday afternoon. February 22, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

