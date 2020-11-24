header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
64°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 24
2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Ruth Newhall
Murder Suspect in 2017 Pyramid Lake Stabbing Arrested
| Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020
Josue Salvadore Antonez

Murder victim Josue Salvadore Antonez.

A detective seeking the man responsible for a 2017 stabbing murder near Pyramid Lake confirmed a suspect is in the custody of federal marshals Monday.

The man, Salvador Rodriguez, 30, was arrested recently in Nebraska, according to Detective John O’Brien of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Unit. Rodriguez was believed to be working in the area where he was arrested, after being paroled for a plea deal regarding a prior assault, O’Brien confirmed.

Neither the local media contact nor a representative for the Nebraska office of the U.S. Marshals Service was immediately available for comment regarding the status of Rodriguez’s custody, or when he would be in Los Angeles County.

“He’s being charged federally because where the crime occurred is on U.S. Forestry land,” O’Brien said, confirming he and partner Sgt. Domenick Recchia were the ones investigating the homicide.

O’Brien said the delay in bringing forth the case against Rodriguez had to do with custody delays and then issues with COVID-19 since earlier this year, which has made especially strict protocols necessary regarding custodial transfers, according to officials.

Body found

Four hikers, an adult and three teens, were exploring the shallow creek south of Pyramid Lake on July 8, 2017, when they found the body of a man — later identified as Josue Salvadore Antonez, 29, of Newhall — who was found stabbed to death, partially submerged in the creek and concealed by dense vegetation.

Witnesses were asked to come forward. Detectives ultimately identified two people of interest: a 32-year-old man, also of Newhall; and Rodriguez, who lived in Newhall at the time and listed his occupation as dishwasher in arrest records.

Neither was ever formally charged.

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau described finding the body 1.5 miles north of a U.S. Forest Service fire station, near the

Frenchman’s Flat Campground, a favorite Los Angeles County picnic spot.

Detectives suspect Antonez may have gone to Frenchman’s Flat with a group of friends the day he was killed.

Both men questioned are believed to have known Antonez through work.

Rodriguez was on parole for attempted murder at the time of Antonez’s death, according to court records.

On April 30, 2009, Rodriguez was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading no contest to attempted murder, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, confirmed back in 2017.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Murder Suspect in 2017 Pyramid Lake Stabbing Arrested
Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020
Murder Suspect in 2017 Pyramid Lake Stabbing Arrested
A detective seeking the man responsible for a 2017 stabbing murder near Pyramid Lake confirmed a suspect is in the custody of federal marshals Monday.
FULL STORY...
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Over Weekend, SCV Sees 436 New Cases, 1 New Death
Monday, Nov 23, 2020
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Over Weekend, SCV Sees 436 New Cases, 1 New Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday reported 8 new deaths and the county's highest-ever daily number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- 6,124 since Sunday -- as unincorporated Canyon Country recorded its first COVID fatality over the weekend.
FULL STORY...
Santa Clarita Officials Call for Hearing on L.A. County Outdoor Dining Ban
Monday, Nov 23, 2020
Santa Clarita Officials Call for Hearing on L.A. County Outdoor Dining Ban
The city of Santa Clarita is calling for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to justify the new Health Officer Order update that bans outdoor dining for at least the next three weeks starting Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Completes Dark Fiber Installation at CalArts
The city of Santa Clarita has recently completed the installation of dark fiber at the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) campus.
City Completes Dark Fiber Installation at CalArts
Murder Suspect in 2017 Pyramid Lake Stabbing Arrested
A detective seeking the man responsible for a 2017 stabbing murder near Pyramid Lake confirmed a suspect is in the custody of federal marshals Monday.
Murder Suspect in 2017 Pyramid Lake Stabbing Arrested
Today in SCV History (Nov. 24)
2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Ruth Newhall
SCV Chamber of Commerce Participates in Small Business Saturday
The SCV Chamber of Commerce announced their participation as a Neighborhood Champion during the 11th annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, 2020, to help encourage residents to support small businesses.
SCV Chamber of Commerce Participates in Small Business Saturday
AMS Fulfillment Employees ‘Adopt a Family’ for Thanksgiving
Advantage Media Services, Inc. has partnered with the Val Verde Sheriff's Youth Activity League for the tenth year in a row to help give families in need a Thanksgiving meal through YAL's 'Adopt a Family' program.
AMS Fulfillment Employees ‘Adopt a Family’ for Thanksgiving
L.A. County Offering Meal Assistance to Families and Seniors
Los Angeles County is offering a number of resources to help families and seniors with meal assistance during the holiday season.
L.A. County Offering Meal Assistance to Families and Seniors
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Over Weekend, SCV Sees 436 New Cases, 1 New Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday reported 8 new deaths and the county's highest-ever daily number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- 6,124 since Sunday -- as unincorporated Canyon Country recorded its first COVID fatality over the weekend.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Over Weekend, SCV Sees 436 New Cases, 1 New Death
Santa Clarita Officials Call for Hearing on L.A. County Outdoor Dining Ban
The city of Santa Clarita is calling for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to justify the new Health Officer Order update that bans outdoor dining for at least the next three weeks starting Wednesday.
Santa Clarita Officials Call for Hearing on L.A. County Outdoor Dining Ban
November 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, November 24, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
November 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
Barger Opposes Additional COVID-19 Restrictions on Businesses
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will oppose the county Department of Public Health’s decision to prohibit outdoor dining and further restrictions including another "Safer at Home" order, she said in a statement Monday morning.
Barger Opposes Additional COVID-19 Restrictions on Businesses
L.A. County to Prohibit Dining as COVID-19 Numbers Keep Climbing
Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials on Sunday reported the county’s five-day average COVID-19 case rate had reached more than 4,000, prompting another tightening of pandemic safeguards and restrictions, including restricting dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars.
L.A. County to Prohibit Dining as COVID-19 Numbers Keep Climbing
Forecast: COVID-19 Cases Could Double by Inauguration Day
Researchers who correctly forecasted the growth of COVID-19 infections over the summer issued a warning Monday that cases could nearly double by Inauguration Day, January 20, when presumptive President-elect Joe Biden is to be sworn into office.
Forecast: COVID-19 Cases Could Double by Inauguration Day
California Retailers Association Releases Safe Holiday Shopping Video
The California Retailers Association released a safe holiday shopping video with guidelines and best practices to help employees and consumers be safe during the holiday season.
California Retailers Association Releases Safe Holiday Shopping Video
Nov. 24: Public Hearing on Housing Project Near Castaic High School
Los Angeles County supervisors are expected to conduct a public hearing Tuesday for the proposed development of nearly 140 homes next to Castaic High School.
Nov. 24: Public Hearing on Housing Project Near Castaic High School
CHP Sets Thanksgiving Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period
To encourage safe travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, the California Highway Patrol will enact a Maximum Enforcement Period beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 29.
CHP Sets Thanksgiving Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period
Today in SCV History (Nov. 23)
1931 - Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story]
rodeo
Today in SCV History (Nov. 22)
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
map
Today in SCV History (Nov. 21)
1967 - Local voters approve formation of community college and elect COC's first five-member board - Dr. William G. Bonelli Jr., Bruce Fortine, Sheila Dyer, Peter Huntsinger, Edward Muhl [story]
COC board
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 357,451 Cases in L.A. County, 8,634 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 35 new deaths and 4,272 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 357,451 Cases in L.A. County, 8,634 Cases in SCV
Muelhberger, Blackwell Families File Wrongful Death Lawsuits Against Hart District
The families of Gracie Muehlberger and Dominic Blackwell, the two students who died during the Saugus High School shooting filed wrongful death lawsuits Monday against the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Muelhberger, Blackwell Families File Wrongful Death Lawsuits Against Hart District
COC Theatre’s Production of ‘Woyzeck’ Now Streaming
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department’s recorded production of “Woyzeck” is available to stream online for free now through Saturday, Dec. 12.
COC Theatre’s Production of ‘Woyzeck’ Now Streaming
Santa Clarita, SCVEDC Award COVID Relief Grants to Small Businesses
City of Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation officials said Friday that 149 small businesses within the SCV have been approved to receive one-time COVID relief grants of up to $5,000 per business as reimbursement for COVID-related expenses.
Santa Clarita, SCVEDC Award COVID Relief Grants to Small Businesses
Princess Cruises Extends Sailing Operations Pause into 2021
Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises is extending its pause in global sailing operations in response to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order” pertaining to the resumption of U.S. cruise operations.
Princess Cruises Extends Sailing Operations Pause into 2021
Santa Clarita Inclusive Play Area Named a ‘Project of the Year’
The American Public Works Association’s Southern California Chapter has recognized the Inclusive Play Area at Santa Clarita's Canyon Country Park as one of its 2020 'Projects of the Year.'
Santa Clarita Inclusive Play Area Named a ‘Project of the Year’
%d bloggers like this: