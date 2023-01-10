Murder Victim Identified as LASD Continues Shooting Investigation

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The Sheriff’s Information Bureau has identified a woman who was stabbed to death on Sunday, Jan. 8 near the Bouquet Canyon Reservoir at Spunky Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road in the Santa Clarita Valley as Sheila Ann Ashley.

Ashley and Alon Oneil Foster were reportedly in a dating relationship.

Foster is the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies near the same location where Ashley was murdered.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deputy involved shooting of Foster.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available to release at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

