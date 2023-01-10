puppy mill

Murder Victim Identified as LASD Continues Shooting Investigation

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The Sheriff’s Information Bureau has identified a woman who was stabbed to death on Sunday, Jan. 8 near the Bouquet Canyon Reservoir at Spunky Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road in the Santa Clarita Valley as Sheila Ann Ashley.

Ashley and Alon Oneil Foster were reportedly in a dating relationship.

Foster is the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies near the same location where Ashley was murdered.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deputy involved shooting of Foster.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available to release at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

No Comments for : Murder Victim Identified as LASD Continues Shooting Investigation


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Jan. 29: Girls Scouts to Begin 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season

    Jan. 29: Girls Scouts to Begin 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season

    17 mins ago
  • Murder Victim Identified as LASD Continues Shooting Investigation

    Murder Victim Identified as LASD Continues Shooting Investigation

    1 hour ago
  • CalArts Animation Retains No. 1 Ranking by Animation Career Review

    CalArts Animation Retains No. 1 Ranking by Animation Career Review

    2 hours ago
  • Strong Year for Filming in Santa Clarita in 2022

    Strong Year for Filming in Santa Clarita in 2022

    3 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)

    Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)

    13 hours ago
  • ARTree to Remain Open Despite Ongoing Repairs

    ARTree to Remain Open Despite Ongoing Repairs

    19 hours ago
  • Jan. 12: The Signal Hosting Fentanyl Town Hall

    Jan. 12: The Signal Hosting Fentanyl Town Hall

    20 hours ago
  • County Expands Existing Fraud Notification Program

    County Expands Existing Fraud Notification Program

    21 hours ago
  • Lady Matadors Fall to UC Riverside 53-52

    Lady Matadors Fall to UC Riverside 53-52

    23 hours ago
  • UC Riverside Downs CSUN 68-45

    UC Riverside Downs CSUN 68-45

    23 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.