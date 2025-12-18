Muro Signs with Cumberland University Softball Program

College of the Canyons sophomore pitcher Nichole Muro will continue her academic and athletic career at Cumberland University after signing with the Phoenix softball program.

Cumberland University is an NAIA program located in Lebanon, TN. The Phoenix compete in the Mid-South Conference.

Muro posted a 9-9 record across 21 starts as a sophomore in 2025, while sporting an ERA of 4.16 across 101 innings in the circle. Those numbers came alongside 44 strikeouts.

At the plate, Muro logged 39 at-bats and finished with nine hits, including a pair of home runs, alongside six RBI, nine runs and three stolen bases. She also drew eight walks.

At season’s end, the Vasquez High School alum was named an All-Western State Conference, South Division Honorable Mention selection for a second consecutive season.

Muro was also recognized with Honorable Mention accolades as a freshman in 2024. That season she posted a 9-15 record in 31 appearances, including 26 starts, with 37 strikeouts across a team-high 152 innings. In the postseason, Muro tossed a two-hit shutout vs. Cuesta College.

Muro is the third member of the Cougars’ 2025 squad to transfer to a four-year program. She follows sophomore infielder Brooke Petretti who committed to University of La Verne and Grace Dias who signed with Saint Francis University.

The Cougars’ 2026 softball season begins Jan. 29, with a home doubleheader vs. Cuesta College.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...