Today in
S.C.V. History
July 3
1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
Music Teacher Charged with Sex Acts Upon Children, Child Porn Pleads Guilty
| Friday, Jul 3, 2020
music teacher
Flutes decorated by Santa Clarita Valley students who participated in the “Flutes Across the World” program with a music teacher who is being investigated for placing bodily fluids on the handmade flutes. Photo from Facebook.

 

A music teacher who taught in schools throughout Southern California, including Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty to one federal count of producing child pornography and six state counts of lewd acts with a child under the age of 14.

John Edward Zeretzke, 61, of Ventura, is the founder of Flutes Across the World, a contracting company that taught music to children throughout the country, Southern California and Santa Clarita.

In a Feb. 5 agreement, Zeretzke pleaded guilty to engaging in explicit conduct via video chat with a 16-year-old living in the Philippines. The state of California also alleged the music teacher filmed himself in 2017 ejaculating into five flutes that he eventually distributed to five girls under the age of 14.

Despite the plea, Zeretzke’s federal and state cases remain pending, and the former music teacher could face upward of three decades in federal prison, according to Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office.

“There is an Oct. 8 change of plea hearing in federal court for Mr. Zeretzke,” said McEvoy via email on Thursday. “In our case, he has agreed to plead guilty to one count of production of child pornography. This offense carries a 30-year statutory maximum prison sentence and a 15-year mandatory minimum prison sentence.”

Following Zeretzke’s arrest and during the preliminary stages of the investigation, both the Saugus Union School District and Castaic Union School District wrote to parents about the investigation into the music teacher both districts had used.

“The performer distributes a flute-like musical instrument made of PVC pipe or bamboo to students during a music lesson, and the allegation is that he contaminated some of these instruments with semen,” SUSD Superintendent Joan Lucid said in an email to parents. “These allegations are deeply concerning, and I realize they raise many questions.”

music teacher

Flutes Across America and/or Zeretzke visited seven Saugus District schools — Bridgeport, James Foster, Mountainview, North Park, Rosedell, Tesoro del Valle and West Creek — and three Castaic Union School District schools: Castaic Elementary, Live Oak Elementary and Northlake Hills Elementary.

Both districts at the time confirmed that students were never left alone with the individual being investigated and students were never without teacher supervision.

“In an abundance of caution, we are asking families who may have had children in the district in this type of program, in which the students decorated PVC flutes or participated in other similar programs within the community, to remove those flutes from your child’s possession and place them in a sealed paper bag,” CUSD Superintendent Steve Doyle said in an email to parents at the time of investigation.

State officials were not immediately available to comment on the case and how many years Zeretzke could face for the six counts brought by the state.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Regional Parks, Natural Areas to Reduce Operating Hours
Park officials have announced Los Angeles County regional parks and natural areas, which include William S. Hart Park, Placerita Nature Center and Vasquez Rocks, will now be closed Mondays and Tuesdays due to staffing reductions.
Beaches in L.A., Ventura Counties to Close for Holiday Weekend
At the direction of the Department of Public Health, all Los Angeles County beaches will be closed this weekend, resulting in the closure of all lifeguard towers.
City Changes Code Enforcement Mission Statement Regarding ‘Broken Windows’ Theory
The city of Santa Clarita has changed the language of its Code Enforcement’s mission statement -- by omitting a portion stating that issues are addressed using the "broken windows" theory -- to reflect what officials said is a more accurate reflection of operations.
Acts of Kindness: Enough Food Donations to Last the Summer
In a multiagency partnership, several Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits were able to receive enough food donations to allow them to serve thousands of local families in need.
SCV Restaurants in ‘Survival Mode’ Amid Ever-Changing COVID-19 Restrictions
When Simon Mee, owner of Newhall Refinery, heard that officials were ordering bars and wineries to close once again, he wondered if SCV restaurants would be next.
Music Teacher Charged with Sex Acts Upon Children, Child Porn Pleads Guilty
A music teacher who taught in schools throughout Southern California, including Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty to one federal count of producing child pornography and six state counts of lewd acts with a child under the age of 14.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: California Surpasses 240,000 Cases, 3,239 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 2,204 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,239 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Bella Vida Holds Special ‘Drive-Thru Celebration’ for Fourth of July
The SCV Senior Center’s popular lunch service for seniors in the Santa Clarita Valley held a special “Drive Thru Celebration” for the Fourth of July.
COC’s All-State Linebacker Charles Ike Commits to Idaho State
College of the Canyons All-State middle linebacker Charles Ike, one of the most prodigious tacklers in the program's proud history, has signed with Idaho State University after a notable two-year run as one of the Cougars' top defensive playmakers.
In-Person Assistance, Payment Plans Now Available at SCV Water
As we continue to adapt business practices in this challenging environment, SCV Water remains deeply committed to the safety of our customers, community, and employees as we continue to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
County Leaders Urge Residents to Stay Home 4th of July Weekend, Slow COVID-19 Spread
Los Angeles County leaders are urging residents to stay home this 4th of July holiday weekend to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the healthcare system is not overwhelmed.
Twain Fire in Stevenson Ranch Held to 3 Acres, Forward Progress Stopped
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to the scene of a brush fire in Stevenson Ranch on Thursday.
LASD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Missing Person Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ashley Bebe Nichole, a 26-year-old Black female, who was last seen on the 17700 block of Birkewood Court in Santa Clarita, on Tuesday, June 2, at 3:10 a.m.
Santa Clarita Residents Encouraged to Take Internet Speed Test Survey
The city of Santa Clarita wants to know how your internet service is performing. Local businesses and residents alike are encouraged to complete the City’s new Speed Test Survey available at speedup.santa-clarita.com.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
It seems like many things in our lives have been flipped upside down in the past few months. However, work continues, as planned, on the two major projects within our Santa Clarita 2020 Strategic Plan. Throughout the Safer at Home order, construction projects continued to progress.
Rowher Fire in Agua Dulce at 50% Containment, Reaches 625 Acres Overnight
The fast-spreading Rowher Fire in Agua Dulce reached about 625 acres overnight, with approximately 50% containment, according to Maria Grycan, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department.
July 11: JCI to Host Charcuterie Board Virtual Training Workshop
JCI Santa Clarita, an organization that teaches skills development to young professionals, is partnering with a charcuterie professional to offer a local Zoom workshop to the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wilk Calls for Audit of California Unemployment Agency
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk announced Thursday he and legislative colleagues are calling for an audit of the California Employment Development Department (EDD) to clarify what is causing the inexcusable delays in distributing unemployment benefits to people whom, in some cases, applied months ago.
10 by 10 Variety Night Returns Virtually
The MAIN is excited to present another virtual “10 by 10 Variety Night” to the Santa Clarita community. The show is back tonight, July 2, at 7:00 p.m., with ten fun and engaging performances.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
LOS ANGELES – According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy in the Santa Clarita Valley for sensitive groups and individuals Friday, July 3.
Animal Care & Control Offering Tips to Protect Pets During Fourth of July
The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times for the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC).
SCV Sheriff’s COBRA Operation Nets Felony Arrests
An operation conducted by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault (COBRA) team netted 23 arrests Tuesday.
