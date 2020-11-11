Musicians On Call Salute Veterans, Caregivers in Virtual Concert

Celebrating Veterans Day 2020, the nonprofit Musicians On Call organization has staged a special virtual concert for hospitalized veterans that is now available for viewing online.
The “Concert for Veterans” features artists including Brad Paisley, Terri Clark, Leon Bridges, Chris Janson, Michael Ray, Charles Esten, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, Walker County and Alexis Wilkins.
Artists have dedicated songs to veterans and caregivers and offered messages of support.
A free drive-thru food distribution event at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area on Tuesday morning aided 1,471 households, according to the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, which hosted the event.
Santa Clarita City Council members on Tuesday approved a 375-unit housing project on Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus, after the developer agreed to give the city 40 acres of the project site to preserve as open space.
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Sheila Kuehl, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are seeking advice on legislative changes that would result in the sheriff being appointed rather than elected.
The much-hoped-for news of the city of Santa Clarita’s recent acquisition of the Ice Station Valencia was met with a very enthusiastic response from the community, whose residents are eager to see its re-opening in 2021.
California processed more than 1.1 million ballots over the weekend and has yet to process 2.8 million more in the Nov. 3 General Election as of Monday, which includes 194,700 remaining to be counted in Los Angeles County, according to the state’s daily unprocessed ballots update.
Out of an abundance of caution, Tanimura & Antle is voluntarily recalling its packaged single head romaine lettuce under the Tanimura & Antle brand, labeled with a packed on date of Oct. 15 or Oct. 16, due to possible contamination with E. Coli.
SACRAMENTO – Distracted driving can be a life-changing choice resulting in crashes and the deaths of thousands of people every year in the United States. Driven to make a difference, the California Highway Patrol has implemented a yearlong Adult Distracted Drivers grant designed to keep California roads safe through education and enforcement.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 5 new deaths and 1,431 new positive cases of COVID-19, as the county sees a surge in transmission and two more deaths were reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
California State University, Northridge alumnus Doug Emhoff (Communication Studies, '87), husband of projected Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris, is projected to become the first “Second Gentleman” in U.S. history.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up a case brought by President Trump’s campaign claiming election observers in Philadelphia weren’t allowed to watch ballot counting from a close enough distance.
