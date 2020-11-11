Musicians On Call Salute Veterans, Caregivers in Virtual Concert

Celebrating Veterans Day 2020, the nonprofit Musicians On Call organization has staged a special virtual concert for hospitalized veterans that is now available for viewing online.

The “Concert for Veterans” features artists including Brad Paisley, Terri Clark, Leon Bridges, Chris Janson, Michael Ray, Charles Esten, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, Walker County and Alexis Wilkins.

Artists have dedicated songs to veterans and caregivers and offered messages of support.

Veterans, caregivers and supporters can access the concert now at www.musiciansoncall.org/VeteransDay.

Musicians On Call is a nonprofit organization that delivers live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities.