Mustang Nine Drop Series Finale to Owls

The Master’s University baseball team lost the final game of the four-game series to the Oregon Tech Owls 10-2 Saturday, Feb. 14 in Lou Herwaldt Stadium.

The two teams split the series after the Mustangs (6-8) got a pair of dramatic wins Thursday and Friday.

But the drama was not to play out on Saturday as the Owls jumped out to a 3-0 lead that expanded to an 8-1 lead after four innings.

After The Master’s got its second run in the bottom of the eighth, OIT added another two in the top of the ninth for the 10-2 final.

TMU got its first run in the bottom of the third. After Matt Lloyd walked and advanced to third on Isaiah Morales single to right, Lloyd scored on a balk by the pitcher.

Then in the eighth, Morales doubled to center and then scored on Mikey Murr’s single to left.

But the scoring was too little too late and the Mustangs could not make a comeback like they did in game one of the series.

Morales ended up two for four with the run scored.

James Coker got the start on the mound for The Master’s and took the loss.

The Master’s will host both Bethesda University and Simpson University on Feb. 19-21 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium for three sets of doubleheaders. TMU will play the Lion Angels from Bethesda on Thursday and the Redhawks of Simpson on Saturday. On Friday it will be Bethesda and Simpson playing a doubleheader. All three twin bills will start at 11 a.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

