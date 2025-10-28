Mustang Swim Team Dominates SOKA, Caltech

The Master’s University swim team competed against SOKA and Caltech on Saturday, Oct. 25 in Pasadena, with the women’s squad dominating.

The TMU women had a strong third meet, winning both relays and winning every event except two. Transfer Mia Llamas helped the medley relay take the win in the opening event. Sophomore Katherine Dyer won the 100 butterfly, 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Kylee Sears , a member of both relay wins, took the 300 freestyle. Megan Sutanto and Clara Patterson also won several events, piling on the points for the Mustangs.

The women beat both Caltech and SOKA and saw personal bests from multiple athletes.

“I’m really proud of how our team competed today,” TMU Head Coach Curren Bates said. “The women swam with confidence and energy from start to finish, with our depth on display.”

The men also had an impressive showing, finishing second behind Caltech. Junior Evan Nail won three individual events in dominating fashion, and notched a 20.66-second split on the 200 freestyle relay to end the day. Charley Sears won his race while Desmond Sutanto won the 100 freestyle and the 100 IM.

“The men battled hard despite several swimmers being under the weather,” Bates said. “They still raced tough and represented our program well.”

The team will swim next at the Wyatt Balman Invite on Nov. 8 in Aliso Viejo.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

