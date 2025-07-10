Mustang Women’s Soccer Releases 2025 Schedule

The Master’s University 2025 women’s soccer schedule has been released, and it features a season opener against a familiar foe, and a pair of new conference opponents.

Coming off a season in which the team went 15-5-1 overall and 11-2-1 in GSAC (tied for second), the Lady Mustangs have 18 matches on the schedule and will face NCAA D-II and D-III teams before the conference schedule begins.

“I am looking forward to our pre-season schedule as we are going to be tested against a handful of very good programs in Westmont, Biola, Westcliff, Redlands and Chapman,” said TMU Head Coach Esteban Chavez. “We will be challenged (and) it’ll serve as a measuring stick and will prepare us for conference.”

The Mustangs lost in the GSAC Championship match 2-1 to Embry-Riddle last season before making the team’s first NAIA National Championship Tournament appearance since 2019. It fell in the opening round to No. 4-ranked University of Tennessee Southern 1-0.

With both Soka University of America and La Sierra University joining the GSAC this year, the conference will be back up to 10 schools, with five in California and five in Arizona. TMU will play the other four California schools in the conference twice while playing the Arizona schools just once.

The team will have a scrimmage under the lights at College of the Canyons on Friday, Aug. 15, with the season opener at home against former GSAC rival Westmont on Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. The Master’s opens conference play against Soka at home on Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m.

To see the full schedule, click HERE.

Like this: Like Loading...