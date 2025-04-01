Mustangs Ace the Spirit in Arizona

The Master’s University men’s volleyball team served up nine aces in a three-set win over the OUAZ Spirit Friday night, March 28 in Surprise, Ariz. 25-14, 25-15, 25-21.

The Mustangs (17-0, 6-0) picked up three aces apiece from Isaac Seltzer and Bryce Jones , with the other two coming from Trace Oswald .

“Our serving was a difference-maker tonight, putting OUAZ under pressure and keeping them out of system,” said TMU Head Coach Jared Goldberg .

The offense proved efficient once again as the team hit .310 for the match with the advantage in kills (30-24) and blocks (8.5-6.5). TMU also held the Spirit to .027 hitting with 22 errors compared to just eight hitting miscues for The Master’s.

“Defensively, we were locked in from start to finish, forcing tough swings and holding them to a very low hitting percentage,” Goldberg said. “It was a strong, disciplined team effort.”

The Master’s opened up the match with a 4-1 lead to start, which opened up to a seven-point lead after a kill by Seltzer made it 15-8. The advantage grew to as much as 12 points at set point before settling at 25-14.

The second set was more of the same, with the Mustangs opening up a 13-4 difference. That lead never got closer then seven points before finishing with the 10-point separation.

The third set started the same, but with TMU up 9-4, OUAZ went on a 6-1 run to tie it at 10-10. After trading points, TMU went on a 3-0 run and was able to hold a two to four point margin the rest of the set to take it and claim the match.

Seltzer led the attack with nine kills while Oswald added six. Jones dished 25 assists to go with his aces. He and Preeston Schmidt collected a team-high seven digs while Will Avera paced the squad with four blocks.

The Master’s will take on Arizona Christian in an afternoon matinee in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 5. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

