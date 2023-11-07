header image

1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion
American Theater
Mustangs Advance to Semis in Dramatic Win
Monday, Nov 6, 2023
MensSoccerTMU
Paul Kopp scored a goal and added an assist in The Master's come-from-behind 3-2 win over Jessup Saturday at Reese Field in Santa Clarita. Photo by Jackson Beck.


There was 1:10 left on the clock.

The Master’s University men’s soccer team trailed 2-1 to the Jessup Warriors in the opening round of the Golden State Athletic Conference Championship Tournament.

Paul Kopp’s cross was placed perfectly so that Kai Terentieff could use his right foot to get it between the pipes.

Tie game at 2-2.

Then 21 seconds later…

Theo Kudlo used a free kick to lift the ball toward the Warriors’ goal, giving Matt Picht the best opportunity to redirect the ball off the top of his head into the goal.

The Master’s win 3-2.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of that,” said Jim Rickard, now in his 33rd year as the head coach of the Mustangs. “I’ve seen it, but never been a part of it. Once we scored, I knew we could score again. We had the momentum. I told Theo the exact ball I wanted and he hit it perfect. We executed down the stretch in the most critical times and that ended up being the difference.”

Kopp got the scoring started in the first half after Giorgio Martino crossed the ball to the front of the net from the left side. Kopp used the side of his foot to flick the ball past the goalkeeper for his first goal of the season.

“Paul had a career day, so that was obviously important,” Rickard said.

TMU took that 1-0 lead into the locker room.

Less than six minutes into the second half, Jessup’s leading goal scorer, Diego Nunez, picked up his ninth goal of the season to tie it at 1-1.

Less than 13 minutes after that, Isaac Morfin scored off an assist from Donovan Carrillo to give the Warriors the 2-1 lead.

And that set up the 21 seconds of adrenaline that raced through the veins of the Mustangs’ faithful and punched a ticket to the semifinals in Atherton, Calif.

“It’s like anything,” said Rickard. “You’re sitting there going, ‘We’ve just got to get the equalizer.’ Offensively, we were doing some good things, but we were a little unfortunate not to tie it up sooner. But I knew that if we could score, you obviously have new life.”

The Master’s will now face No. 1-seed Menlo in the semifinals Thursday at 2 p.m. The Oaks were 9-0-5 on the season and 6-0-1 in conference play.

That tie in conference play was against the Mustangs, a 0-0 match back on Oct. 7.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
