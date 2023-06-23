Mustangs Announce Cross Country Fall Schedule

The Master’s University men’s and women’s cross country teams will have five meets in 2023, including a return to their home meet, before defending their titles in the Golden State Athletic Conference Championships.

The Mustangs will host The Master’s XC Invitational at Central Park in Santa Clarita on Sept. 23. The last time TMU hosted their own cross country event was in 2021.

“The first six races will be used to sort through which athletes on our roster will be the best representation of TMU at the national championships, with the goal of placing both teams on the podium (top 4) at nationals,” said head coach Zach Schroeder. “We have a carefully crafted schedule designed to build confidence and keep our athletes healthy throughout the season, culminating with a peak performance at the national championship.”

The Master’s men’s team won their 13th consecutive GSAC Championship in 2022 and finished the season last year ranked No. 3 in the NAIA. All-American Brint Laubach will return to lead the squad.

The women’s team have now won three conference titles in a row, finished 2022 ranked No. 6 in the nation and return All-Americans Hannah Fredericks and Ellen Palmgren.

“With both teams finishing in the top 10, we are likely to ride a very high national ranking throughout the season,” Schroeder said. “This affords us the opportunity to capitalize on the end of the season and championship racing.”

Click here to see the 2023 TMU Women’s Cross Country schedule. Click here to see the men’s schedule.

