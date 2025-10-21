Mustangs Battle with Pomona-Pitzer in the Pool

While The Master’s University came up short against NCAA Division III No. 1 Pomona-Pitzer in a dual swim meet Saturday, Oct. 18, there were plenty of highlights that show the Mustangs will be a force in the water.

The men’s team came up short 170-105 with the women’s team finishing 180-103 behind the Sagehens. It was the first time the two teams faced off against each other in a dual meet.

“We swam really well today against a great Pomona-Pitzer team,” said TMU Head Coach Curren Bates. “They’re bigger and deeper in talent than we are, but our group showed up, competed hard and came away with a bunch of event wins. Being invited to race a top 10 NCAA program is always a fun challenge, and for where we’re at in the season, I feel really encouraged about what’s ahead.”

The meet started with a TMU 1-2 finish in the Men’s 200 Freestyle as Charley Sears (1:43.01) edged Dylan Crane (1:43.30).

Evan Nail, a transfer to TMU from Arizona State, went undefeated in all three of his individual swims and broke Pomona-Pitzer’s pool record in the 200 Breastroke by two seconds with a time of 1:58.81. He missed the 100 Butterfly pool record by .06 with his 48.48.

“A huge highlight of the day was Evan Nail setting a new pool record in the 200 breast,” Bates said. “Above all, we’re grateful to the Lord for the opportunity to compete, for the strength and perseverance He gives our team, and for the growth and success we experienced together today.”

Crane had two close second-place finishes in the 50 (21.31) and 100 (46.77) free, earning a generous amount of points for the Mustangs. In the 500 Freestyle, Sears almost ran down his heat, getting a very close second with a 4:47.76.

Desmond Sutanto had two impressive second- and third-place finishes in the 100 (58.96) and 200 Breastroke (2:11.50), getting season bests in both.

The women’s 200 Medley A relay team for the Mustangs of Clara Patterson, Katherine Dyer, Megan Sutanto and Kylee Sears (1:47.48) finished just half-a-second behind Pomona-Pitzer’s A relay team.

Katherine Dyer also stepped up big, going undefeated in all three of her individual swims by large margins and affirming herself as the top female swimmer in the NAIA.

Freshman Megan Sutanto won two of her three events, getting first in the 50 Free (23.83) and 100 Fly (58.02), and a close second in the 100 Free (51.94).

The Master’s will travel to Pasadena on Oct. 25 for another dual meet, this time against Cal Tech at the Cal Tech Aquatic Center. The racing gets started at 10:30 a.m.

