header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 7
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
Mustangs Beat Old Rival
| Friday, Feb 7, 2025

Braden Van Groningen had 19 kills to lead The Master’s University men’s volleyball team in a four-set win over the Vanguard Lions Thursday, Feb. 6 in Costa Mesa.

Renewing an old rivalry from when the Lions were in the GSAC, the Mustangs (2-0) had to overcome a rough second set to get the 25-16, 15-25, 25-23, 25-11 victory.

TMU hit .311 for the match while holding Vanguard, a team it faced in the semifinals of the NAIA National Championship Tournament just two years ago, to .193. The Master’s had the advantage in kills (45-39) and blocks (8-6), but fell shy in service aces (3-4)

The Mustangs never relinquished the lead in the first set, though the Lions tied it three separate times, once at 3-3, then 10-10 and finally 11-11. But then TMU scored the next four points in a row and finished off on a 14-5 run to take the first set.

Vanguard bounced back to show why it was the NAIA national champions two years ago, taking a 4-3 lead and never letting it go after that. The Master’s got to within three at 12-15, but the Lions finished the set on a 10-3 run, winning the final four of five points, to get the 10-point set win.

The third was the most competitive set of the match, with neither side getting more than a two- to three-point lead. After Vanguard was able to open up a 20-17 lead, the Mustangs scored six of the next eight points to go up 23-22. A Lions’ kill tied the score at 23-23, but then a kill by Van Groningen and an ace by Isaac Seltzer secured the set to give TMU a 2-1 lead.

With the momentum now on its shoulders, The Master’s quickly opened up a fourth set 6-2 lead. After a Vanguard timeout, the Mustangs got after it, finishing out the set on a 19-9 run that included the final four points in a row to take the match 3-1.

“After struggling to slow them down in the second set, I was really proud of how we responded in the third,” said TMU Head Coach Jared Goldberg. “We battled point for point, made key defensive adjustments and put ourselves in a position to close it out. That fight carried over into the fourth, where we played with confidence and finished strong.”

Trace Oswald finished with seven kills and Ezra Vlad added six for the Mustangs. Setter Matthew Hamm tallied 29 assists while both Vlad and Seltzer getting six blocks each.

The Master’s will have its home opener on Wednesday, Feb. 12 when it hosts the Westcliff Warriors in The MacArthur Center. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Mustangs Beat Old Rival

Mustangs Beat Old Rival
Friday, Feb 7, 2025
Braden Van Groningen had 19 kills to lead The Master's University men's volleyball team in a four-set win over the Vanguard Lions Thursday, Feb. 6 in Costa Mesa.
FULL STORY...

TMU Announces 2025 Hall of Honor Inductees

TMU Announces 2025 Hall of Honor Inductees
Friday, Feb 7, 2025
The newest members of The Master's University Hall of Honor represent a clear theme: unforgettable excellence in cross country and track and field and an undeniable commitment to Christ and Scripture.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Claims Third Straight Conference Win, 77-70 at Glendale

Canyons Claims Third Straight Conference Win, 77-70 at Glendale
Friday, Feb 7, 2025
College of the Canyons men's basketball claimed a third straight conference victory on Wednesday, Feb. 5, this time storming past host Glendale College 77-70 behind a game-high 15 points from Gilad Ziegel.
FULL STORY...

Phillips Leads TMU over Buccaneers

Phillips Leads TMU over Buccaneers
Thursday, Feb 6, 2025
Quincy Phillips had a career-high 37 points to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to a 95-69 win over the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers Wednesday night, Feb. 5 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Keep Yellow Jackets at Bay

Mustangs Keep Yellow Jackets at Bay
Thursday, Feb 6, 2025
The Master's University baseball team continued its impressive start to the season with a 9-5 win over Cedarville University at Lou Herwaldt Stadium in Santa Clarita Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 5.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Mustangs Beat Old Rival
Braden Van Groningen had 19 kills to lead The Master's University men's volleyball team in a four-set win over the Vanguard Lions Thursday, Feb. 6 in Costa Mesa.
Mustangs Beat Old Rival
TMU Announces 2025 Hall of Honor Inductees
The newest members of The Master's University Hall of Honor represent a clear theme: unforgettable excellence in cross country and track and field and an undeniable commitment to Christ and Scripture.
TMU Announces 2025 Hall of Honor Inductees
Canyons Claims Third Straight Conference Win, 77-70 at Glendale
College of the Canyons men's basketball claimed a third straight conference victory on Wednesday, Feb. 5, this time storming past host Glendale College 77-70 behind a game-high 15 points from Gilad Ziegel.
Canyons Claims Third Straight Conference Win, 77-70 at Glendale
Today in SCV History (Feb. 7)
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
Over 4M Test Miles Logged in State by Autonomous Vehicles
Autonomous vehicles under testing permits have collectively covered over 4 million miles on California’s public roads from Dec. 1, 2023, to Nov. 30, 2024, the California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced.
Over 4M Test Miles Logged in State by Autonomous Vehicles
Feb. 10: Understanding Air Quality After the L.A. Fires
Federal, state and local agencies will come together to host an informative webinar, "Understanding Air Quality After the L.A. Fires" on air quality impacts in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires.
Feb. 10: Understanding Air Quality After the L.A. Fires
Feb. 21: Santa Clarita PAC Presents Singer John Waite
The Santa Clarita College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center will host singer and musician, John Waite, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Feb. 21: Santa Clarita PAC Presents Singer John Waite
Feb. 14: Maginns Pub Valentine’s Day Farm-to-Table Dinner
Maginns Pub is hosting a Valentine's Day five-course farm-to-table Irish Pub style dinner Friday, Feb. 14, at 24480 Main St., #140, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Feb. 14: Maginns Pub Valentine’s Day Farm-to-Table Dinner
March 1: ACS Relay For Life Survivor Celebration Dinner
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites cancer survivors and caregivers to the 2025 Survivor and Caregiver Celebration Dinner, 5 p.m, Saturday, March 1 at at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.
March 1: ACS Relay For Life Survivor Celebration Dinner
Feb. 16: Libraries Looking for Volunteers for Tween Spring Clean-Up
Santa Clarita Public Libraries are looking for volunteers for its Tween Spring Clean-Up beginning 8:45 a.m.- 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at Valencia Library, with other volunteer opportunities Sundays, March 2 and 9.
Feb. 16: Libraries Looking for Volunteers for Tween Spring Clean-Up
Feb. 13: CalArts Valentines Artisan Market
The California Institute of the Arts Patty Disney Center for Life and Work will be hosting a Valentines pop-up market noon-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at CalArts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Feb. 13: CalArts Valentines Artisan Market
Feb. 13-28: Celebrate Black History Month at L.A. County Parks
Join Los Angeles County parks as they celebrates Black History Month. From Feb. 13–28, the parks invite you to honor the achievements, contributions and resilience of black Americans through an exciting lineup of workshops, art exhibits, music, storytelling and community events.
Feb. 13-28: Celebrate Black History Month at L.A. County Parks
Laurene Weste | Stepping Back into History at William S. Hart Park
As a longtime Santa Clarita resident, I believe one of our community’s most important responsibilities is the preservation of our rich history and beautiful open spaces.
Laurene Weste | Stepping Back into History at William S. Hart Park
Phillips Leads TMU over Buccaneers
Quincy Phillips had a career-high 37 points to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to a 95-69 win over the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers Wednesday night, Feb. 5 in The MacArthur Center.
Phillips Leads TMU over Buccaneers
Mustangs Keep Yellow Jackets at Bay
The Master's University baseball team continued its impressive start to the season with a 9-5 win over Cedarville University at Lou Herwaldt Stadium in Santa Clarita Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 5.
Mustangs Keep Yellow Jackets at Bay
TMU Comes from Behind for Conference Win
Four players scored in double figures as The Master's University women's basketball team avenged an earlier conference loss to the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers with a 99-89 win Wednesday night, Feb. 5 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Comes from Behind for Conference Win
Today in SCV History (Feb. 6)
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
CalArtians in ‘Stage Raw’s’ Top 10 L.A. Theater Productions of 2024
Steven Leigh Morris, founding editor of "Stage Raw," curated his list of the 10 best Los Angeles theater productions of 2024. Among them were three shows that featured the creative talents of California Institue of the Arts alumni and faculty.
CalArtians in ‘Stage Raw’s’ Top 10 L.A. Theater Productions of 2024
Zonta of SCV Wrage Scholarship Applications Available
Applications for the 2025 Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarship are now available from the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Zonta of SCV Wrage Scholarship Applications Available
Feb. 9: The Cube Hosts 2025 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs
Hockey fans, get ready! The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to welcome back the 2025 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs.
Feb. 9: The Cube Hosts 2025 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs
Feb. 12: SCV Water Agency Water Resources,Watershed Meeting
Interested members of the public are invited to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee meeting on Feb. 12, 2025.
Feb. 12: SCV Water Agency Water Resources,Watershed Meeting
CSUN’s Nazarian College Receives Dual Accreditation
The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business has granted California State University Northridge’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics supplementary accreditation for its accounting program.
CSUN’s Nazarian College Receives Dual Accreditation
Castaic Animal Care Center Reopens Following Temporary Closure Due to the Hughes Fire
The Department of Animal Care and Control has announced that the Castaic Animal Care Center has reopened its doors to the community after a temporary closure due to the recent Hughes Fire on Jan. 22.
Castaic Animal Care Center Reopens Following Temporary Closure Due to the Hughes Fire
CSUN Celebrates Black Success During Black History Month
California State University, Northridge is celebrating Black History Month with a variety of events that highlight Black achievements and provide advice on how to navigate the workforce. 
CSUN Celebrates Black Success During Black History Month
SCVNews.com