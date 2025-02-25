Mustangs Blast Four Home Runs to Win La Sierra Series

It was bombs away for The Master’s University baseball team, as the Mustangs won both games of a doubleheader Friday, Feb. 21 to win the series against the La Sierra University Golden Eagles in Santa Clarita.

The Mustangs had a full team effort through both games at Lou Herwaldt Stadium, as the batters went to work building a comfortable lead while the pitchers silenced any momentum the Golden Eagles had. But for TMU Head Coach Monte Brooks , the offense was efficient.

“We jumped out early,” Brooks said. “We swung the bat and we had better approaches, so that was really encouraging. That gave us a little bit of comfort.”

Game 1

The Mustangs came out swinging with six runs in the first two innings, as they held off an attempted Golden Eagles comeback to take the 8-6 win.

A two-run home run by junior shortstop Isaiah Morales gave the Mustangs a confident 6-0 lead, while junior pitcher James Coker started for the Mustangs and held the Golden Eagles to two runs and four hits with four strikeouts in 5.0 innings to get the win.

“(Coker) had some very good pitches.” Brooks said. “He was much more consistent with his breaking ball, that kept them off balance, so I’m pleased with him.”

But the Golden Eagles kept things close, recording five of their six runs through the middle innings to only stay separated by a lone run. But two runs from a single by junior first baseman Owen Hayes was what the Mustangs needed to get their first win in the series.

“We responded better than yesterday and that was good,” Brooks said about the Game 1 win. “We pitched well… (La Sierra) strung some good hits and got some runs, but for the most part we threw very well.”

And after their win, they went back to work for the second game of the day.

Game 2

The Mustangs rifled three home runs to gain a massive lead over the Golden Eagles en route to a 12-4 win in the seven-inning matchup.

The Golden Eagles would begin the scoring with two runs in the top of the second. But the Mustangs left the second inning tied before having their fun for the remainder of the game.

Graduate student second baseman Cason Brownell recorded a sacrifice fly to let sophomore designated hitter Jacob Kowes return home. But once it hit the bottom of the fourth, it was all Mustangs.

Through two innings, the Mustangs recorded nine runs.

In the fourth, senior catcher Austin Young drilled a home run to left field to collect two runs. And a Hayes single got Kowes the run to round out the inning.

In the fifth, junior right fielder Zach Jenkins domed a soaring ball to right field, collecting three runs with his swing. Junior right fielder Ty Beck blasted a two-run home run to right shortly after, as senior center fielder Kobe Katayama singled to get Kowes to home for the third time that game.

While the Mustangs had a dominant batting performance, Brooks also appreciated the efforts of junior pitcher Carson Knapp , who started the second game and only allowed four hits and two runs while throwing four strikeouts in 6.0 innings to claim the win.

“Carson was great.” Brooks said about the Saugus native. “He’s been very good. It was good to see him do well again and (La Sierra’s batters) are big, their lefties are really good.”

The Mustangs will have the weekend to prepare for a game against Providence Christian College at Lou Herwaldt Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

