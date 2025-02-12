header image

Mustangs Blaze Bright at Sunshine Open
| Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025

The track and field teams for The Master’s University stepped back on the line on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Sunshine Open Invitational in Santa Barbara. Multiple school records fell and qualifying times were hit in the Mustangs’ second meet of the 2025 indoor season.

“Today, the team showed that they are quickly building up steam as we move towards the later portions of our season,” Head Coach Daniel Rush said. “We added eight national qualifiers to the five from our first meet.”

The first of those qualifiers were a pair of relays: the men’s distance medley relay and the women’s 4x800m relay. The men grabbed NAIA B standard with the fourth-fastest time in school history, running 10:10.

The women’s relay mark was good enough for an NAIA A standard and ranks them top-5 in the NAIA.

Transfer Hunter Roy had a strong second meet as a Mustang, winning both the 800m and the 600m in school record times. Roy hit standards in both and anchored the 4x400m relay with a sub-50 second split. All of those were personal bests for the Mustang sophomore.

“I want to give all glory and thanks to God for everything that was achieved,” Roy said. “Individually, God blessed me with multiple great races. The meet was an extremely exciting and God-glorifying experience, with the energy of teammates and competing for something bigger than ourselves.”

Hunter Angove improved his B standard to an A standard in the pole vault and senior Connor Ybarra hit B standard with his third place in the 3000m.

Jude DeVries grabbed B standard in the 5000m and also doubled back to finish fourth in the 3000m behind Ybarra.

“The theme I observed today was joy, as I saw the athletes smiling, laughing and enjoying time with their teammates, which I think is key to high level competition,” Rush said. “It was a great day, and I look forward to what is to come.”

The Mustangs are back in action on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Soka Indoor Qualifier in Aliso Viejo.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Canyons Earns First Win, 5-4 over Ventura

Canyons Earns First Win, 5-4 over Ventura
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
College of the Canyons women's tennis began Western State Conference play by claiming its first victory, a 5-4 result over visiting Ventura College on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Cougar Courts.
FULL STORY...

Big Fourth Quarter Gives Lady Mustangs the Win

Big Fourth Quarter Gives Lady Mustangs the Win
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
The Master's University women's basketball team scored 28 points in the fourth quarter and held Benedictine Mesa to just 11 to come from behind and beat the Redhawks 70-58 Saturday, Feb. 8 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Warriors

Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Warriors
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
The Master's University baseball team split a pair of games Friday, Feb. 7 with the Westcliff Warriors at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Wins Second Straight Conference Tourney

Canyons Wins Second Straight Conference Tourney
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
College of the Canyons men's golf won a second straight conference tournament while seeing all five scoring players finish top-10 in the individual standings at River Ridge Golf Club in Oxnard on Monday, Feb. 10.
FULL STORY...
