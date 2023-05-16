Mustangs Break Records at Last Chance Track Meet

Even though the event is called the Franson Last Chance track meet at Azusa Pacific University, Mustangs athletes used it as a tune-up for the upcoming NAIA National Championships.

Consider the athletes’ machines finely tuned.

Three program records were broken at Azusa Pacific University (APU), including Davis Boggess breaking John Gilbertson’s decade-long 5K mark and establishing the fastest time in the NAIA this year.

“Watching Davis’ performances this season has brought back a flood of memories for me,” said head coach Zach Schroeder. “I never knew if I would see another athlete competing at the level John Gilbertson did back in 2012, but Davis is now the second athlete to blaze under the 14-minute mark for 5k as a Mustang.”

Boggess ran the 5k at APU in 13:54.68, eclipsing Gilbertson’s 2012 mark of 13:56.56.

“Records are set only to one day be broken, but what sets Davis apart is how he’s using his record-breaking performances to elevate and inspire those around him and most importantly to use the podium to proclaim Christ,” Schroeder said. “His incredible season is more than just a storybook tale of triumph, it’s a testament to the power of faith in action. We can’t wait to see how Davis’ journey continues to impact and influence God’s Kingdom at nationals.”

Ellen Palmgren also set a new school record in the 800m with a 2:10.13, breaking her own time from a year ago of 2:10.73.

In the field, Josh Williamsonbroke his own record in the shot put with a distance of 16.29 m (53′ 5 1/2″).

Seven additional athletes set personal bests and two (Williamson in the shot put and Levi Robert in the steeplechase) reached A standards, which means they have automatically qualified for nationals.

The Master’s will be bringing 21 athletes to the NAIA National Championships, which will be held May 24-26 at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Ind.

