Mustangs Buck Royals in Straight Sets

The Master’s University men’s volleyball team made a statement Thursday night, March 20 in The MacArthur Center with a 25-18, 25-11, 29-27 win over No. 15 Hope International.

The Mustangs (15-0, 5-0) finished the match hitting .396 and limited the Royals to .150. TMU committed just six hitting errors in 101 attacks and had the decided advantage in kills (46-31), aces (6-0) and blocks (5-0).

TMU was ready from the first serve.

“We were ready because of View the U and admissions packing the stands and creating a great atmosphere and great energy in the gym,” said TMU Head Coach Jared Goldberg .

The Mustangs jumped all over Hope International in the first two sets, never losing a lead and hitting a combined .469.

But that changed at the start of the third set. Three TMU errors and an HIU kill gave the Royals their first lead of the match at 4-2. The early lead put some wind in the Royals sails as the set would go back and forth with the score tied 14 times.

After it was tied 20-20, Hope International would get three of the next four points to go up 23-21. But The Master’s came back with three in a row to bring the score to match point at 24-23. But the Royals would tie it again and even take it to set point moments later at 27-26, only to have Trace Oswald get two straight kills to once again give TMU a match point. Isaac Seltzer then served up an ace to win the match for the Mustangs.

“First and second set we were very efficient,” Goldberg said. “The third set we started out with some errors and that changed the momentum a little bit and we had to grind it out to the end. I need to give a shout out to Isaac Seltzer for his good float serve to win the game.”

Both Seltzer and Braden Van Groningen finished with 11 kills each, while Will Avera finished with 10. Bryce Jones dished 34 assists, with Van Groningen getting a pair of aces and Avera leading the team with four blocks.

The Master’s will host the Statesmen of Hobart College Friday, March 21 for a non-conference match in The MacArthur Center. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

