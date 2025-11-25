Mustangs Come Close in Loss to #19 Owls

The Master’s University men’s basketball team had the halftime lead but could not hold it, losing to the No. 19 Oregon Tech Owls 83-78 Monday, Nov. 24 in the opening game of the HIU Thanksgiving Classic in Fullerton.

The Mustangs (4-4) were called for 16 fouls in the final 20 minutes of the game, sending the Owls to the free throw line for 23 shots, were they made 15. Oregon Tech was called for eight fouls, resulting in TMU going eight for 10 from the line.

Overall, The Master’s shot 46 percent from the field, but could only net four of 18 from three-point range. It did finish 18 of 21 from the line, however.

“We didn’t attack enough,” said TMU Head Coach Kelvin Starr. “Look, it’s a fine line, and when it came down to it, they made plays and we didn’t. In order to beat nationally-ranked teams we are going to have to make plays. And right now we aren’t making those plays.”

The Mustangs were able to take a 40-35 lead thanks in large part to Quincy Phillips’ 14 points. The sophomore guard from Long Beach hit three of seven from the field but was a solid seven for eight from the free throw line.

TMU held a slight lead up until the 12:22 mark of the second half when a layup by the Owls’s Grant Tull gave Oregon Tech the lead. That lead stayed within three points until, with 6:26 to play, Tull hit another layup to increase the lead to 62-57.

The Master’s was able to cut it to within two with 3:36 to play, but back-to-back jumpers made by the Owls created enough of a cushion for Oregon Tech to finish with the five-point win.

“We’ve got to get better as coaches preparing our guys to play and guys have to make the plays,” Starr said. “Don’t get me wrong, there were some good moments in this game, like how we were in a position to win it late. Our team needs to learn how to win these kind of games.”

Phillips finished with a team-high 22 points, with Parker Tuttle coming off the bench to get 14. Nate Boakye finished with 13 and Tiago Soares had 12.

