header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
92°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 24
1855 - Sanford & Cyrus Lyon establish Lyon's Station (for stagecoaches) near today's Sierra Hwy & Newhall Ave [story]
Sanford Lyon
Mustangs Cross Country Adjusting to 2020 Scheduling Changes
| Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
Master's Mens Cross Country

By: Mason Nesbitt, Sports Information Director

One of Zach Schroeder’s greatest strengths as The Master’s University’s men’s and women’s cross country coach is his ability to map out an athlete’s season in advance and then adjust on the fly, fine-tuning workouts so the runner performs best in the season’s biggest moments.

Those skills will be put to the test in 2020. More than ever, the Mustangs don’t know exactly what to expect during a season that will begin this month and won’t ultimately end until April.

For his part, Schroeder believes the schedule alterations caused by the coronavirus will work in TMU’s favor.

There have been seasons, Schroeder said, when the Mustangs have tailored everything toward winning a Golden State Athletic Conference title, spending everything in the championship race before having to ramp up again in time for NAIA nationals a few weeks later.

This season, the GSAC Championships are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7. The NAIA national championship is set for Friday, April 9.

That means the Mustang men can singly focus on preparing to chase an 11th straight conference title this fall. And TMU’s women can contend for their first crown since 2017 without holding anything back.

“Now, we know this is going to be the championship race for the fall,” Schroeder said, “and we’re not trying to save something for the next race. Your focus is heightened.”

The challenge will come in the spring when the Mustangs have to navigate a track and field schedule while remaining ready for cross country nationals. But for now, Master’s is living in the moment.

“I really sense that our group is very dialed in on what they have to do throughout this season,” Schroeder said. “They’re executing very well on the things that rest on their shoulders.”

The Mustangs will open the season Saturday at The Master’s University XC Invitational before moving on to the latter stages of a fall schedule that totals five events. The GSAC championship in Rocklin, Calif. in November is the centerpiece.

For the men, it’s an opportunity to build on a decade of dominance. The Mustangs have won every GSAC title since 2010, with Schroeder earning conference Coach of the Year honors each season.

This year’s title chase will come without NAIA All-American Stephen Pacheco and a handful of other key contributors, meaning the Mustangs likely won’t be as deep as they’ve been in recent years. But Schroeder believes Master’s remains more than capable of winning the conference and contending for a top-10 position at nationals — and with good reason.

Senior Wes Methum has established himself as a strong leader and the team’s top runner. Brint Laubach is coming off a breakout debut when he became the first freshman NAIA All-American in program history. And Davis Boggess, a junior, has progressed each season at TMU.

Freshman Zach Garey and sophomore Josh Duarte are also expected to score for the Mustangs, with sophomore Daniel Rush making a gradually larger impact as the season progresses.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if these guys proportionately finish better than last year at nationals just based on the resolve and the togetherness I’m seeing from them right now,” Schroeder said. “I think they’re creating an expectation that they want to be a frontrunner in the nation come April.”

Schroeder also believes his women’s team has the pieces to advance to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in April. The Mustangs, he said, possess more depth than any women’s team he’s fielded in the past 15 years, bolstered by the strongest recruiting class in that span.

“With a squad of 14 girls, I believe we can finish within the top 10 at NAIA nationals,” Schroeder said. “We return all of last year’s scorers, and we brought in four athlete who could score within our top five.”

Most notably, the Mustangs return their No. 1 runner, junior Arianna Ghiorso, who finished third at GSAC finals for the second year in a row in 2019 before making her second trip to nationals.

However, she made the journey alone. This year, Schroeder believes TMU has the supporting cast to challenge for a GSAC title and a collective showing at nationals — forecasts strengthened by a pair of soccer players.

After COVID-19 pushed TMU’s women’s soccer season to the spring, Elizabeth Radmilovich, who competed in soccer and track as a freshman in 2019, caught on with the cross country team.

Schroeder expects her to be one of his top-five runners, along with Mariah Hildebrandt, a former TMU women’s soccer player.

Freshman Ellen Palmgren is another name likely to show up in TMU’s top five, along with sophomore Sophie SoutherdenBrooke MilamKimberly Page and Mariah Briceno are other runners to keep an eye on.

“It could be a very, very exciting year for cross country at The Master’s University,” Schroeder said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

Master's Womens Cross Country

TMU junior Arianna Ghiorso returns as the Mustangs No. 1 runner in 2020.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Mustangs Cross Country Adjusting to 2020 Scheduling Changes

Mustangs Cross Country Adjusting to 2020 Scheduling Changes
Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
One of Zach Schroeder's greatest strengths as The Master's University's men's and women's cross country coach is his ability to map out an athlete's season in advance and then adjust on the fly, fine-tuning workouts so the runner performs best in the season's biggest moments. 
FULL STORY...

Dream Comes True for Valencia Grad Jared Oliva

Dream Comes True for Valencia Grad Jared Oliva
Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
Dreams really did come true for Valencia High School alum Jared Oliva, who made it to the big leagues as a Pittsburgh Pirate this week.
FULL STORY...

Firefighters Deliver Team Rings After Fiery HARTBreakers Tournament Performance

Firefighters Deliver Team Rings After Fiery HARTBreakers Tournament Performance
Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
The 8U HARTbreakers, a local softball team of 8- and 9-year old girls, hit it out of the park last month, taking second place at the American Fastpitch Association’s Southwestern Nationals.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 21: Foothill League to Begin Fall Conditioning Workouts

Sept. 21: Foothill League to Begin Fall Conditioning Workouts
Monday, Sep 14, 2020
The Foothill League, which oversees high school sports played through the William S. Hart Union High School District, announces athletes will be able to start conditioning with their teams beginning Monday, September 21.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Unveils Long-awaited Bike Park

Santa Clarita Unveils Long-awaited Bike Park
Monday, Sep 14, 2020
Whether you’re a professional rider or looking to try something new, Santa Clarita has officially opened a designated bike park to practice jumps and soon race against others, city officials announced Friday.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Mustangs Cross Country Adjusting to 2020 Scheduling Changes
One of Zach Schroeder's greatest strengths as The Master's University's men's and women's cross country coach is his ability to map out an athlete's season in advance and then adjust on the fly, fine-tuning workouts so the runner performs best in the season's biggest moments. 
Mustangs Cross Country Adjusting to 2020 Scheduling Changes
Santa Clarita Soccer Center Says Goodbye
When Scott Schauer opened the Santa Clarita Soccer Center nearly 26 years ago, he did it for a love of the sport.
Santa Clarita Soccer Center Says Goodbye
Canyon Country Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Molestation
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Canyon Country man on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child with priors.
Canyon Country Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Molestation
CSUN Psychology Student Named 2020 Reed Scholar
For Anthony Lawson, a junior at California State University, Northridge majoring in psychology, among the benefits of receiving one of the California State University’s top student honors, is the opportunity it presents to share his family’s story and to remind others that, regardless of the obstacles they face, they have the strength to persevere and succeed.
CSUN Psychology Student Named 2020 Reed Scholar
Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Recognized Nationally for Employee Safety
Santa Clarita-based landscaping firm Stay Green Inc. has been recognized in a national, industry-wide competition, bringing home awards for its employee safety practices.
Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Recognized Nationally for Employee Safety
UPDATE: L.A. County Announces Unidentified Patient Reunited with Family
Update as of 1:45 p.m.: Thanks to the assistance from the media and public, the family of this unknown patient was located and reunited with their loved one.
UPDATE: L.A. County Announces Unidentified Patient Reunited with Family
Academy’s Newest Dialogue Tackles Representation in Casting
Part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Academy Aperture 2025 equity and inclusion initiative, “Academy Dialogues: It Starts With Us” is a new series of virtual panels, with conversations about race, ethnicity, gender, history, opportunity and the art of filmmaking.
Academy’s Newest Dialogue Tackles Representation in Casting
California Ballot Measures Could Expand Voting Rights for Parolees, 17-Year-Olds
(CN) — Californians will decide the fate of two ballot measures this November that could significantly expand voting rights for some 50,000 parolees and hundreds of thousands of 17-year-olds.
California Ballot Measures Could Expand Voting Rights for Parolees, 17-Year-Olds
Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process
Saugus Union School District governing board members voted recently to start the paperwork to submit a waiver request to allow in-person classes once L.A. County Public Health officials approve.
Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process
City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended
Santa Clarita City Council members approved the issuance of $15 million in bonds to finance the costs of buying a 93,000-square-foot ice rink, as well as approved funding for the Committee on Aging and extended a three-year lease for The Main.
City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas
Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person David Scott Sasser from Santa Clarita.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas
Parents Urged to Open Dialogue With Teens About Vaping Dangers
Ahead of a statewide ban on all flavored-tobacco products, local law enforcement, education and health experts opened Wednesday a virtual discussion surrounding the dangers of teen vaping and urged parents to take action.
Parents Urged to Open Dialogue With Teens About Vaping Dangers
Today in SCV History (Sept. 24)
1855 - Sanford & Cyrus Lyon establish Lyon's Station (for stagecoaches) near today's Sierra Hwy & Newhall Ave [story]
Sanford Lyon
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Progress in Key Indicators Countywide; 5,892 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 31 new deaths and 1,265 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with a total of 5,892 cases in the SCV.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Progress in Key Indicators Countywide; 5,892 Total SCV Cases
Motorist Killed After Car Plunges 400 Feet Off Interstate 5
One person died Wednesday in Castaic after a vehicle fell off the southbound side of Interstate 5, plunging 400 feet down below.
Motorist Killed After Car Plunges 400 Feet Off Interstate 5
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Girls Empowerment Virtual Conference
L.A. County Parks invites all girls ages 11-18 to join us for the 5th annual iMatter: Girls Empowerment Conference, an annual tradition that encourages girls to turn up the volume on their own voices and believe in a life of possibilities by building their confidence, exploring pathways to college, and expanding their career goals.
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Girls Empowerment Virtual Conference
City Staging New Virtual October Events
Begin your journey towards completing the Run Santa Clarita virtual race series, compete against your friends and family on Bingo Night and celebrate the start of ARTober as the city of Santa Clarita stages new online and virtual events in October.
City Staging New Virtual October Events
Santa Clarita-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes $15M Valencia Atrium Sale
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Andrew Ghassemi and Matt Sreden, commercial real estate brokers with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to have represented the seller and buyer in the off-market sale of Valencia Atrium, an institutional quality Class-A, three-story, office building located in Valencia.
Santa Clarita-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes $15M Valencia Atrium Sale
California Banning New Gas, Diesel Vehicle Sales by 2035
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Rekindling the state’s fight against climate change after a spate of monumental wildfires have left Californians breathing ash and smoke for weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday outlawed the sale of new gas and diesel cars starting in 2035.
California Banning New Gas, Diesel Vehicle Sales by 2035
Annual Soup for the Soul Fundraiser to Kick-Off Virtually
Now is the time to get involved in the first-ever virtual Soup for the Soul, coming up on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. and Help our Neighbors Build a Bridge to Home this Holiday Season.
Annual Soup for the Soul Fundraiser to Kick-Off Virtually
City Green-Lights Process to Research Local Public Health Department
Santa Clarita is officially looking into creating and operating its own public health department, but not all City Council members agreed.
City Green-Lights Process to Research Local Public Health Department
CSU Appoints Joseph I. Castro to Lead Nation’s Largest Public University
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees has appointed Joseph I. Castro, Ph.D., to serve as the eighth chancellor of the California State University.
CSU Appoints Joseph I. Castro to Lead Nation’s Largest Public University
Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Last Seen in Valencia
Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Omar Conejo Fernandez.
Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Last Seen in Valencia
Dream Comes True for Valencia Grad Jared Oliva
Dreams really did come true for Valencia High School alum Jared Oliva, who made it to the big leagues as a Pittsburgh Pirate this week.
Dream Comes True for Valencia Grad Jared Oliva
%d bloggers like this: