Mustangs Dominate at Wyatt Balman Invitational
| Monday, Nov 13, 2023
TMUSwim
Photo by Joely Gutierrez.


The Master’s University men’s and women’s swim teams were impressive Saturday at the Wyatt Balman Invitational hosted by Soka University in Aliso Viejo, Calif.

The Mustangs men’s team won eight golds, 10 silvers and five bronze medals at the meet, winning the team competition by over 500 points to second place Arizona Christian University (854-322). OUAZ finished third, Soka, fourth and Simpson finished fifth.

On the women’s side, the Lady Mustangs took home second, beating every NAIA team in the pool and only falling short of NCAA Division II Azusa Pacific.

“This was a solid meet across the board and we swam a lot of fun events we don’t swim that often throughout the year,” said TMU head coach Curren Bates.

One of the more exciting finishes for The Master’s came in the Men’s 200 Free, where Dylan Crane out-touched teammate Tyler LeDet to win by less than one second. Crane’s time of 1:41.98 is the second-fastest time in the NAIA this season, with LeDet’s 1:42.87 the seventh fastest in the nation.

Other individual winners for the Mustangs include Michael Loughboro (200 Back), Dylan Crane (200 Free, 50 Free), JT Sears (200 IM), Desmond Sutanto (100 Fly), and Freddie Cole (200 Fly).

TMU also won every relay on the day across both men’s and women’s events.

The women’s team won five gold medals, four silvers and a bronze in the event, falling short of Azusa Pacific by 261 points (833-572). Arizona Christian placed third, Soka fourth, Westcliff fifth, Simpson sixth and OUAZ seventh.

Individual event winners include Camryn Bussey (50 Free) and Kylee Sears (100 Free, 200 Free).

The Master’s has a three-day meet starting Friday hosted by the University of La Verne in the East Los Angeles College pool in Monterey Park, Calif.

“We are beginning our rest week into the Winter Invite this next weekend and the team is looking very ready to compete,” Bates said.
