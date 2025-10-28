Mustangs Drop Close One to Royals

The Master’s University men’s soccer team needed a win to help keep its post-season hopes alive. But it was not to be. A pair of late second-half goals brought the Hope International Royals from behind to defeat the Mustangs 2-1 on Saturday, Oct. 25 on Reese Field.

With the loss, TMU drops into a tie for sixth with Hope International, four points behind the fourth and final spot in the GSAC Championship tournament.

“It’s just been the story of our year. We make a couple of mistakes and they turn into goals,” said TMU Head Coach Jim Rickard. “Both of my outside backs have been doing well, but they just got toasted against a team that lives for that sort of thing, that one-on-one opportunity. And then the game got super emotional (towards the end) and Hope does better in that environment than we do, creating chaos and havoc with everything.”

After a scoreless first half that saw HIU take seven shots to The Master’s two, the Mustangs offense broke out at the start of the second half. A quick throw in to Matt Picht caught the Royals defense by surprise, allowing the senior to streak up the left side, cross a pass to Benja Mugabi who drilled it past the Hope International keeper. It was Mugabi’s second goal in as many games.

The score stayed that way for 12 minutes before Diego Albanez tied it. Less than five minutes later, in the 69th minute, Chris Loera snuck one past TMU’s Julian Graham on the near post to put the Royals up for good 2-1.

The Mustangs outshot the Royals 8-4 in the second half and had several chances to tie it in the closing moments. One shot went off the post while two others sailed over the crossbar.

“It’s disappointing because the guys gave me everything they have,” Rickard said. “It just hasn’t been enough.”

The Master’s close out the regular season with both games at home. First the team plays OUAZ on Thursday, Oct. 30 at 1:30 p.m., then on Saturday, Nov. 1 takes on the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks at 12:30 p.m.

