Mustangs Drop Final Game of Hope Series

The Master’s University baseball team lost the final game of the four-game series with Hope International 14-4 on Sunday, March 16, getting one win in the series.

The Royals, the defending national champions and currently ranked No. 8 in the NAIA, scored 11 runs through the first five innings of the seven-inning game before the Mustangs (18-8, 4-4) were able to get on the board.

“I’m a little disappointed in the day,” said TMU Head Coach Monte Brooks . “We just didn’t take advantage of a couple opportunities that we had and then it snowballed.”

HIU outscored TMU 56-12 over the four games, with The Master’s getting its one win, the only loss suffered by Hope International in conference play this season, on Saturday.

“We knew they were a very good club and that it was going to be a very challenging weekend,” Brooks said.

The Royals put up two in the second and two in the third before exploding in the fifth with seven runs.

The Mustangs answered in the bottom of the fifth when Zach Jenkins’ single brought in Wyatt Wagner . Three batters later Jacob Kowes doubled to right field to bring in both Jenkins and Scotty Pieper to cut the score to 11-3.

But the Royals scored two more in the top of the sixth and another in the top of the seventh to increase the lead to 14-3.

TMU was able to load the bases in its final at bat, with Jack Drew getting a walk to bring in Jenkins. But a pop up to second ended the game and the series in favor of Hope International.

Jacob Kowes went three for three in the game with a pair of RBI.

The Master’s will be on the road this Friday and Saturday, March 21 and 22, for a four-game series with the Embry-Riddle Eagles in Prescott, Ariz. Doubleheaders on both days are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. PT.

