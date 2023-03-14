Mustangs Drop Rubber Match to Lions 2-4

The Master’s baseball team gave up four runs before getting runs in the seventh and ninth innings, but it was too little too late as the Mustangs lost to Vanguard 4-2 Monday in Costa Mesa.

Will Batz’s RBI single in the seventh scored Cason Brownell, and a bases-loaded walk by Austin Young in the ninth scored Miles Henderson, accounted for the Mustangs’ runs.

TMU (15-8, 3-6 GSAC) had baserunners in all but two innings off six hits, five walks and a pair of hit batsman, but left 10 of those runners on base.

“Offensively we stranded a lot of baserunners,” said head coach Monte Brooks. “We just didn’t get the clutch hits we needed.”

Carson Knapp got the start, going just 2.0 innings and giving up three earned runs on two hits, struck out two but walked three. An errant pick-off attempt with the bases loaded led to the third run.

Ethan Schmidt came on in the third, pitching 4.0 innings, giving up one earned run on three hits and striking out two. Cale Mathisonpitched the final 2.0 innings, retiring all six batters he faced.

Batz finished 2-for-5 with the RBI, while Young, Tyler Grodell, Henderson and Davis Beavers got the other base hits for TMU.

The Master’s will be back home for a three-game series against the Hope International Royals this weekend. The game Friday starts at 2 p.m., while the doubleheader on Saturday begins at 11 a.m. at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...