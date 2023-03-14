header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Showers
Showers
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 14
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
Newhall Metrolink
Mustangs Drop Rubber Match to Lions 2-4
| Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023
TMU v Vanguard

The Master’s baseball team gave up four runs before getting runs in the seventh and ninth innings, but it was too little too late as the Mustangs lost to Vanguard 4-2 Monday in Costa Mesa.

Will Batz’s RBI single in the seventh scored Cason Brownell, and a bases-loaded walk by Austin Young in the ninth scored Miles Henderson, accounted for the Mustangs’ runs.

TMU (15-8, 3-6 GSAC) had baserunners in all but two innings off six hits, five walks and a pair of hit batsman, but left 10 of those runners on base.

“Offensively we stranded a lot of baserunners,” said head coach Monte Brooks. “We just didn’t get the clutch hits we needed.”

Carson Knapp got the start, going just 2.0 innings and giving up three earned runs on two hits, struck out two but walked three. An errant pick-off attempt with the bases loaded led to the third run.

Ethan Schmidt came on in the third, pitching 4.0 innings, giving up one earned run on three hits and striking out two. Cale Mathisonpitched the final 2.0 innings, retiring all six batters he faced.

Batz finished 2-for-5 with the RBI, while Young, Tyler Grodell, Henderson and Davis Beavers got the other base hits for TMU.

The Master’s will be back home for a three-game series against the Hope International Royals this weekend. The game Friday starts at 2 p.m., while the doubleheader on Saturday begins at 11 a.m. at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Mustangs Drop Rubber Match to Lions 2-4

Mustangs Drop Rubber Match to Lions 2-4
Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023
The Master's baseball team gave up four runs before getting runs in the seventh and ninth innings, but it was too little too late as the Mustangs lost to Vanguard 4-2 Monday in Costa Mesa.
FULL STORY...

Former Cougs Hannah, Kane Named to State’s Athletic Honor Roll

Former Cougs Hannah, Kane Named to State’s Athletic Honor Roll
Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023
Former College of the Canyons student-athletes Lauren Hannah (women’s tennis) and Doyle Kane (baseball) have been named to the 2021-22 California Community College Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Vanguard

Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Vanguard
Monday, Mar 13, 2023
In a double-header postponed due to rain on Saturday, The Master's University baseball team split a pair with Vanguard Sunday in Costa Mesa.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Open Outdoor Track Season at Oxy Classic

Mustangs Open Outdoor Track Season at Oxy Classic
Monday, Mar 13, 2023
The men's and women's track and field teams from The Master's University competed Saturday in the Oxy Distance Carnival and Spring Break Classic in Eagle Rock with several noteworthy achievements.
FULL STORY...

COC Names Silva, De Luca Student-Athletes of the Week

Monday, Mar 13, 2023
College of the Canyons student-athletes Alyssa Silva (softball) and Dom De Luca (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 6-11.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Mustangs Drop Rubber Match to Lions 2-4
The Master's baseball team gave up four runs before getting runs in the seventh and ninth innings, but it was too little too late as the Mustangs lost to Vanguard 4-2 Monday in Costa Mesa.
Mustangs Drop Rubber Match to Lions 2-4
CSUN Students to Discuss Criminalization of Gender at Women’s Forum
Two teams of California State University, Northridge students tomorrow will present to members of the United Nations, their representatives and grassroots organizations from around the world on the criminalization of gender.
CSUN Students to Discuss Criminalization of Gender at Women’s Forum
March 20: Henry Mayo Union Workers Holding One-Day Strike
Employees of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, members of UE Local 1004, will be holding a one-day unfair labor practice strike on Monday, March 20.
March 20: Henry Mayo Union Workers Holding One-Day Strike
Former Cougs Hannah, Kane Named to State’s Athletic Honor Roll
Former College of the Canyons student-athletes Lauren Hannah (women’s tennis) and Doyle Kane (baseball) have been named to the 2021-22 California Community College Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.
Former Cougs Hannah, Kane Named to State’s Athletic Honor Roll
Holi Festival Brings Community Together to Support Children in Need
Child Rights and You Los Angeles hosted a Holi festival Saturday at Castaic Lake to raise funds to support underprivileged children Saturday.
Holi Festival Brings Community Together to Support Children in Need
SCOPE President Pens Letter to Amend County Oak Ordinance
Lynne Plambeck, president of the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment (SCOPE), asks the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to amend the County Oak Ordinance by means of a "Tune Up."
SCOPE President Pens Letter to Amend County Oak Ordinance
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 27 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no new deaths and 27 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 11 additional deaths and 774 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 27 New SCV Cases
Today in SCV History (March 14)
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
Newhall Metrolink
Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Vanguard
In a double-header postponed due to rain on Saturday, The Master's University baseball team split a pair with Vanguard Sunday in Costa Mesa.
Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Vanguard
Mustangs Open Outdoor Track Season at Oxy Classic
The men's and women's track and field teams from The Master's University competed Saturday in the Oxy Distance Carnival and Spring Break Classic in Eagle Rock with several noteworthy achievements.
Mustangs Open Outdoor Track Season at Oxy Classic
COC Names Silva, De Luca Student-Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Alyssa Silva (softball) and Dom De Luca (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 6-11.
CSUN Professor Joins L.A. Governance Reform Project
The scandal caused by the leak last fall of Los Angeles City Councilmembers using racist language as they discussed redistricting has prompted six local scholars — including California State University, Northridge political science professor Boris Ricks — to join forces to re-imagine how the city should be governed.
CSUN Professor Joins L.A. Governance Reform Project
Houchin Community Blood Bank Announces March Giveaways, Mobile Drives
Of the total U.S. population, 62% is eligible to donate blood, but approximately only 3% of the eligible population donates.
Houchin Community Blood Bank Announces March Giveaways, Mobile Drives
March 14: Saugus Union Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 14, beginning at 5:30 p.m. for closed session, followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
March 14: Saugus Union Regular Board Meeting
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Seven Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 13 – Sunday, March 19.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Seven Productions
March 15: Hart Board Meeting to Recognize Local CIF Champs
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, March 15, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
March 15: Hart Board Meeting to Recognize Local CIF Champs
Local Families Sought for Youth Aging Out of Foster Care
A local nonprofit’s efforts to help homeless college-aged students just got a big boost.
Local Families Sought for Youth Aging Out of Foster Care
Monday COVID Roundup: 59 New Cases Locally
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 59 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 28 additional deaths and 1,778 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 59 New Cases Locally
Today in SCV History (March 13)
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 in San Francisco after falling off of horse in SCV [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Today in SCV History (March 12)
1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century. [stories & photos]
St. Francis Dam
Today in SCV History (March 11)
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
March 12: Daylight Saving Time in Effect
Daylight Savings Time will arrive at 2 a.m. Sunday on March 12. Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov, 5, 2023, at 2 a.m. when residents will be urged to "fall back."
March 12: Daylight Saving Time in Effect
Friday COVID Roundup: Masks Still Required for Workers in Healthcare Settings
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,073 new cases countywide and 15 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Today’s case count includes one week’s worth of cases (266) from Long Beach, as that jurisdiction has moved to weekly reporting.
Friday COVID Roundup: Masks Still Required for Workers in Healthcare Settings
March 22: Funeral Mass for Monsignor Michael Joseph Slattery
The Funeral Mass for Monsignor Michael Joseph Slattery, the founding pastor of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Saugus will be held on Wednesday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 22508 Copper Hill Drive, Saugus, CA 91350.
March 22: Funeral Mass for Monsignor Michael Joseph Slattery
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: