Mustangs Earn Top 10 finish at Golf Championships

The Master’s University men’s golf team stumbled on the final day of competition at the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships in Silvis, Ill. on May 23.

The team shot a 22-over 306 to finish ninth in the competition with a three-round total of 28-over 880. The championship was changed from a 72-hole tournament to 54 holes after weather forced the first round to stretch over the first two days.

Friday the weather was sunny and dry, but the winds were blowing and the greens were fast, making it difficult for every player.

“It definitely played tough and the wind was a factor,” said Luke Brueckner, assistant coach for the men’s golf team. “But truth be told, I also think that we just didn’t have it today. Golf is one of those games where there is ups and downs and today was a down. We just got beat.”

Jonathan Larson shot a one-over 72 on Friday to finish seventh individually with an even-par 213 over the 54 holes. Seth Bishop carded a seven-over 78 to finish the tournament 15th with a three-round total of three-over 216. Jacob Janho had an eight-over 79 to finish at 11-over, and Rye Winans shot six-over 77 on the TPC at Deere Run Golf Course.

“We were grateful for the chance to go for the championship,” Brueckner said. “It was the best shot we’ve had to get (a championship) going into the final round. So the plan is to be back here next year for another chance.”

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Like this: Like Loading...