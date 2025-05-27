Mustangs Earn Top 10 finish at Golf Championships

|
The College of the Canyons Physical Therapist Assistant program has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education, which allows the program to move forward with enrolling its first 28-student cohort.
Hart High Quarterback Club will host its second annual car show, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, June 14 at Hart High School back parking lot.
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Santa Clarita will host a Juneteenth Game Night Mixer, 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 20 at The Centre.
Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, June 14, 7 p.m. at McHaddad Trailhead, located on the Old Road.
Santa Clarita’s opera company, Mission Opera will present "The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals," a horror-comedy theatrical spectacle at The MAIN beginning, 8 p.m., Friday, June 20.
California State Department of Education State Superintendent Tony Thurmond and California Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced the release of the California Literacy-Biliteracy Professional Learning Pack, a comprehensive suite of resources designed to enhance literacy instruction and support educators across the state in improving student outcomes, especially for young readers.
The SCV's historic Pioneer Oil Refinery Park will have it's ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m.
As more and more people drive alternative fuel vehicles, the city of Santa Clarita wants to ensure they have the most up to date information on where to fuel and charge locally. The Green Santa Clarita website has that information. Visit Where to Fuel and Charge.
The Master's University's Jude DeVries fought off a challenge at the end to win the men's 5k at the 2025 NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships Friday, May 23, in Marion, Ind.
The Master's University men's golf team stumbled on the final day of competition at the NAIA Men's Golf National Championships in Silvis, Ill. on May 23.
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department honored Cougar student-athletes who will be graduating and/or transferring this semester while also naming six Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Award Winners during the department's annual end of the year celebratory dinner on May 22.
The City of Santa Clarita Planning Commission Regular Meeting scheduled for June 3 has been canceled.
1971
- Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story
]
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, May 28, beginning 4 p.m. with a business meeting (open session) followed by a joint meeting (open session) with the COC Foundation at 5 p.m.
Jeff Stabile was presented with the 2025 Stigma Buster Award by U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, at the annual Stop the Stigma event held at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Saturday, May 10.
The Canyon Theatre Guild has opened the Paul Slade Smith comedy, "The Angel Next Door" at its theater in Old Town Newhall.
The Friends of the Castaic Shelter have announced that the Los Angeles County Animal Care Center in Castaic will be open on Sunday, June 8 for a special animal adoption event.
The Include Everyone Project SCV has announced its upcoming summer camp, "Level Up," the Santa Clarita Valley's only adaptive performing arts camp designed to empower individuals of all abilities through the joy of performance, will be held in June.
1956
- Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story
]
1966
- Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story
]
1860
- Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story
]
Volunteers are needed to help clear brush and plant growth from the existing Shadow Glen and Uncle Remi Trails in the SCV on Saturday, May 31.
College of the Canyons will honor its 2025 graduating class during the college’s 56th annual commencement celebration on Friday, June 6, in the college’s Cougar Stadium, located on the Valencia campus.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, May 27 at City Hall to consider a request from Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. to adjust residential garbage pickup rates by 14 to 25 percent.
