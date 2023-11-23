Mustangs End Fall Season in Top Form

The Master’s University swim teams finished out their most successful fall season in program history defeating several top NCAA Division I, Division II and NAIA teams at the La Verne University Invitational held at East L.A. College.

The men’s team finished third, ahead of Concordia and Biola and behind Simon Fraser University and Fresno Pacific. The women’s team finished 12th after the three-day meet.

“This was a great meet for us among some very tough NCAA ranked competition,” said TMU head coach Curren Bates. “We finished behind two top ranked D-II teams on the mens side and had over 70% lifetime bests achieved.”

Several records were broken at the meet for the Mustangs. On the men’s side, Michael Loughboro set a new mark in the 200 Backstroke (1:54.63); Dylan Crane – 100 Freestyle, (45.20); Freddie Cole – 200 Breaststroke (2:07.86); J.D. Torres – 1650 Freestyle (16:29.86); Nilton Dos Santos De Oliveira, Desmond Sutanto, Tyler LeDet, Dylan Crane – 400 Freestyle Relay (3:06.54).

On the women’s side, the 400 Freestyle Relay team of Camryn Bussey, Trudy Patterson, Hope Gutierrez and Kylee Sears set a new program record of 3:33.47.

“This is a very promising result for us and we still have a lot left to give,” Bates said.

The second half of the season begins Jan. 2 as the teams will compete at the Cal Lutheran Invitational.

